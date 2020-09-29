Someone tried to break into a Mini Mart near Kerrville and the sheriff’s office is trying to find out who it is.
Surveillance footage taken on July 30 about 11 p.m. shows a Hispanic male wearing a blue Kansas City Royals baseball cap jeans and dark color T-shirt attempting to break into the Mini Mart #11, 3510 Medina Highway.
“The suspect is seen on video attempting to pull the locked doors open several times as well as inserting metal objects in the key hole,” states a social media post from the sheriff’s office.
The suspect was driving a silver SUV of unknown make and model.
The social media post asked that anyone with information about this incident call 830-896-1216 or Crime Stoppers at 830-896-8477. Tips also can be left at p3tips.com or through the p3tips app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.