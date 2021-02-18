Peterson Health relocated its Urgent Care center, made other changes to facilities and services on Wednesday, and canceled many appointments, but the hospital is still open and wasn’t hit by outages.
“We haven’t skipped a beat,” wrote Peterson Health spokeswoman Lisa Winters in a Wednesday email.
Peterson Urgent Care opened an alternate site next door to the hospital in the Cailloux Professional Building, 575 Hill Country Drive, in order to continue providing COVID-19 testing and assist the ER with overflow, she said.
The plan is for the new Urgent Care location to be open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
“Hours could vary due to changing conditions but our community can call 830-258-7669,” Winters said.
Peterson Health made the following adjustments for Thursday and Friday due to the severe weather:
• Peterson Medical Associates (Kerrville, Bandera, Comfort): Closed
• Ambulatory Care Center: Closed
• Peterson Community Care: Closed
• Peterson Hospice & Home Care – Building Closed. Nurses are on call
• Peterson Urgent Care: The facility at 1740 Junction Highway was closed due to loss of power and water. An alternate Urgent Care site was opened at the Cailloux Professional Building, next to the hospital at 575 Hill Country Drive. For more Urgent Care information, call 830-258-7669.
"Non-patient care areas (HR, IT, finance, development, marketing, etc.) will be working remotely," the release reads. "Thanks to the dedication and commitment to our patients and each other, we are continuing to accept and take care of patients. Thanks for your prayers during this challenging time. We will update this message as the situation progresses."
The lack of power or water necessitated the closures, Winters emphasized.
“And not just the ER is open but our entire hospital is open and operating smoothly thanks to dedicated staff who have stepped into and up to necessary roles,” Winters wrote. “We continue to provide the care our patients need despite this winter challenge and through this unexpected situation. We have pulled together at an unprecedented level. We haven’t lost power. We haven’t lost water. We have staff staying all hours of the night, overnight, to assist where needed.”
