A weak cold front briefly brings north winds and cooler temperatures across the Hill Country on Tuesday. Despite the cold front, it will feel humid, with the system washing out during the afternoon and evening hours.
WARM AND HUMID TUESDAY
Mostly cloudy skies start the day off Tuesday. Lingering showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible before noon, mainly south and east of Kerrville.
Skies become partly sunny with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Clouds will determine our temperatures during the afternoon hours.
North winds become east at 10 to 15 mph, except locally gusty near any showers and storms.
PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES OVERNIGHT
Partly to mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast Tuesday night. Lows end up in the lower 70s.
Light southeast winds return during the late night hours at 3 to 7 mph.
Patchy fog cannot be ruled out by daybreak Wednesday. Low stratus clouds are also possible across most of the region.
GETTING HOTTER WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Cumulus clouds pop up Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Stray showers and storms are possible due to daytime heating.
Highs end up in the lower to middle 90s. Very humid air is in place producing feels like temperatures between 98 and 103 degrees.
Southeast winds increase to 10 to 15 mph, except locally gusty near any isolated storms that develop.
LOW CLOUDS LIKELY WEDNESDAY NIGHT
It will be very warm and humid Wednesday night with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Patchy fog and drizzle will be possible by daybreak Thursday morning.
WEEKEND COLD FRONT?
It’s always hard to tell if a cold front will make it here or not in the final days of June. Nonetheless, a few indications show up indicating a few showers and storms on Sunday with a slight drop in temperatures possible.
