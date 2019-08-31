Senior Brooks McCoy admitted there was a moment he and his Tivy football teammates weren’t sure if they were even going to play their season opener against Dripping Springs at Antler Stadium.
At 6:15 p.m. on Friday, the Antlers were preparing to enter the field for pregame warmups when the lightning sirens sounded, sending the Antlers back into the Tivy locker room. They heard the whispers that the game was going to be cancelled if the two teams couldn’t kickoff before 9 p.m. McCoy was honest: The Antlers lost their focus when they heard that news.
“We were all pumped up, ready to come out at 7:30,” McCoy said. “Obviously, (the delay) is going to affect us a little bit, but I don’t think it should have affected us to the point where we lost.”
He isn’t interested in using that as an excuse for Tivy’s 14-13 season-opening loss to Dripping Springs, but it was evident that the 70-minute had an effect on Tivy’s offense in the first half. Offensively, The Antlers were lethargic during the opening 24 minutes of the season, mustering 27 yards, 1.4 yards per play and two first downs. Their offense finally stirred to life in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the offense’s first half struggles.
“We didn’t come out and play well early,” Tivy coach David Jones said. “We played better in the second half and did some better things, put some drives and took care of some business, but we didn’t make plays down the stretch.”
The loss spoiled a sterling performance from the defense. Tivy’s deserved the win on Friday, holding the Tigers to 284 yards, with 52 of those yards coming on one play in the second half. Tivy’s defensive line continued to pursue Tigers’ quarterback Zach TJelmeland, registering three sacks and 11 tackles for loss. Senior middle linebacker Cole Mixon kept delivering punishing hits, and the Antlers’ secondary limited the Tigers to 82 passing yards.
“I was super proud of our guys,” Tivy defensive coordinator Jeremy Hickman. “You could tell our kids just played relentless. They were extremely physical.”
The defensive’s performance allowed the Antlers to rally in the second half. After falling behind 14-0 in the third quarter on Preston Alford’s 52-yard touchdown run, the Antlers scored their first touchdown on the season when Tivy quarterback Trapper Pannell (14 of 29 for 151 yards) plunged into the end zone from the 1-yard line with 1:57 remaining. Pannell orchestrated two more scoring drives. Unfortunately for Tivy, they both resulted in field goals.
Trailing 14-10 with 7:07 remaining in the fourth, the Antlers received their best opportunity to seize their first lead. Pannell noticed McCoy had single coverage and uncorked a deep pass in his direction. McCoy (five catches for 54 yards) not only drew a pass interference, but managed to snag a one-handed grab for a 28-yard receptions, giving the Antlers first-and-goal at the Tigers’ 4-yard-line. They couldn’t capitalize. They faced a fourth-and-two when they were penalized with a false start. That’s when Jones elected to try a field goal with 05:27 remaining. It seemed like the right decision. His defense was playing great; Jones was confident they could earn one more stop.
“I could second-guess myself going for the field goal instead of going for a touchdown down there,” Jones said. “I thought we could hold them, get the ball back and have a chance to win.”
The Tigers, though, earned enough first downs to run out the clock, giving the Antlers their first home loss since Oct. 21, 2016.
The Antlers, though, didn’t show many signs of panic after the defeat. They were just happy they had an opportunity to play. Hickman even flashed a smile in the end zone after the game and said, “It’s just game 1. We have time.”
After all, the main purpose of non-district games to reveal areas of improvement before district play. On Friday, McCoy was already eager to return to practice on Monday.
“It’s a process,” Jones said. “We just got to get better … We have good players; we have good kids. They work hard and they want to win. We will come back and play better next week.”
