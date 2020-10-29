TIVY FACES RIVAL BOERNE CHAMPION
Tivy will face Boerne Champion at Antler Stadium with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Tivy is coming off a 17-3 victory over Lockhart and is 1-4, 1-0.
Champion defeated Medina Valley 27-7 and is 3-1, 1-0.
KNOW THE FOE
Last year, Tivy defeated Champion 24-19.
Tivy has taken three straight from the Chargers.
Their last loss to Champion was when they were shut out 35-0 on Oct. 21, 2016.
Historically, games are much closer.
Tivy won 30-27 in 2018 and they won 20-13 in 2017.
CHAMPION IS “THE GAME FOR US”
Tivy Head Coach David Jones didn’t mince words when it comes to the importance of this game coming up.
Jones said, “Champion is always the game for us. Seems that we always get their best and they get ours. It will be a great high school ballgame.”
WHAT’S AT STAKE
Jones expects all that they can handle from Boerne Champion Friday night.
Jones said, “The district title has come down to this game for several years in a row. “
This year may be no different.
The district title may indeed come down to the result of this football game.
NO MATTER THE WEATHER
The meteorologist in me begged the question of whether the cold this week had affected the team this week.
Jones responded by saying, “We practice no matter the weather. Our players understand how important it is to practice and prepare.”
TESTED IN ALL THREE PHASES
Jones believes Tivy will be tested in all three phases of the game.
Jones said Champion is “very talented” defensively.
Jones said they are “very aggressive” and he expects them to pressure Tivy.
Jones summarized, “Very strong on defense and explosive on offense. A very good football team.”
CENTER POINT RETURNING TO ACTION
Center Point (0-6, 0-3) will return to action after serving a 14-day quarantine.
They will travel to Brackett (1-6, 0-3) for a matchup at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Center Point has not played since a 36-0 loss to Ozona on Oct. 9.
Brackett’s last game was shown as taking place Oct. 23 and was a loss to Ozona 40-0.
OFFENSIVE STRUGGLES
Center Point has been outscored 209-24 and Brackett has been outscored 227-44.
THE “THIRD” SEASON
Center Point Head Coach Bubba Walters has a name for this season so far.
Walters said, “It's the third season; the playoffs. We haven't had a team practice in almost 2 weeks so I am not sure what to expect. But I know my players and coaching staff and I expect them to be ready to play and ready to win. NO EXCUSES.”
KNOW THE FOE
Walters expects Brackett to be a tough game Friday night.
“Brackettville is a young team with 11 freshmen on varsity but they are a very talented team, “ Walters expressed. “Coach Griffin does a great job down there and we expect a tough battle.”
CENTER POINT PRACTICED ‘VIRTUALLY’
Coach Walters said his team is doing good considering the circumstances.
“They are in meetings, group chats, video sessions, etc.,” Walters said. “I expect they will come out ready to go and I will probably have to calm them down a little before kickoff.”
A MUST WIN FOR THE PIRATES
In order to make the playoffs this season, Walters said they must win the final two games or they are out of the playoff picture.
HARPER NEEDS A WIN
Harper (2-6, 1-2) will travel to Johnson City (3-5, 2-1) with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
Johnson City won by forfeit over Center Point.
Harper lost to district leader Ozona 55-20.
ONE MORE WIN
Harper Head Coach Chad Zenner said his team has two more games to play.
Zenner said, “One more W almost solidifies a spot in the playoffs.”
COLD NOT SO BAD, WET WEATHER CHALLENGING
Harper had a close call with ice which is something the rest of the area did not experience.
“Practicing in the Cold was interesting. The kids enjoyed it,” Zenner said. “But what made it challenging was how wet and sloppy it was. We still practiced but reduced it some and watched more film with the kids.”
KNOW THE FOE
Zenner thinks both teams run the same type of football style, but his team needs to limit turnovers and penalties.
“I think we are very similar to Johnson City with what we do on both offense and defense. We have struggled with penalties and turnovers this year,” Zenner alluded. “If we do those two things well we will have a good shot.”
BREAKOUT PLAYERS
Zenner expects big things from a couple of players on his roster.
“I look for a big game on Offense out of our Junior Quarterback Braden Strickland, 109 completions for 1,587 yards and 11 TD passes,” Zenner suggested. “On Defense I expect big things from sophomore Linebacker Fred Earhart, 72 tackles and 3 tackles for loss.”
INGRAM’S FUTURE IN THEIR OWN HANDS
Ingram (5-3, 0-3) travels to Brady (3-5, 1-2) with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.
Brady defeated Grape Creek 28-0 in their last game.
Ingram lost to Ballinger 47-6 last week.
MUST WIN FOR THE WARRIORS
Head Coach Duane Kroeker knows how important it is to get a win Friday night.
“We have to win to have a shot at the post-season,” Kroeker said. “The good news there is that is in our hands at this point.”
COACH KROEKER LIKES THE COLD
Kroeker said the cold weather was something they enjoyed.
“We have embraced the weather. This is what we wanted back in August!” Kroeker said.
KNOW THE FOE
Being on the road is challenging, but Ingram seems ready to play.
“Brady is a good team with some talented skill players. It is always a tough win at their place,” Kroeker mentioned. “They will be ready to play on Friday with the same opportunities that we alluded to earlier.”
He is referring to the point that Ingram and Brady control their own destiny at this point.
SENIOR LEADERSHIP NOW MORE THAN EVER
Kroeker thinks his seniors are needed this week.
Kroeker suggested, “We are really relying on our seniors to carry us both leadership wise as well as their performance.”
‘GETTING BACK TO BUSINESS’ FOR COMFORT
Comfort (6-2, 0-2) will face Blanco (6-2, 1-1) on the road at Blanco Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Comfort lost to Lago Vista 42-21 last week.
Blanco lost to Llano 42-26 last week.
BE EXPLOSIVE
Comfort Head Coach Brandon Easterly believes his team needs to get back to business in a big way.
“We need to get back to being explosive on offense and making plays on defense,” Easterly said. “We want to take care of business so we can get into the playoffs.”
COLD BRINGS ENERGY TO BOBCATS THIS WEEK
Easterly had no problem with the cold weather this week.
Like other programs mentioned, they had fun with it.
“Our kids have done a great job embracing the weather change and having fun with it, it actually brought them even more energy,” Easterly concluded.
KNOW THE FOE
According to Easterly, “Blanco is an extremely talented and well coached football team, they will be big and be very physical.”
Easterly wants his team to have fun this weekend, but he does expect them to play hard.
Easterly commented, “Our entire offensive and defensive line need to come out and make plays and have fun.”
OLH FACING TOP TEN OPPONENT
Our Lady of the Hills (4-0, 1-0) will travel to Austin to take on Texas School for the Deaf (3-2, 2-1) with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
OLH is coming off a 79-33 win over the Christian School at Castle Hills Friday night.
Texas School of the Deaf defeated St. Augustine 70-25 last Friday.
BEST TEAM OLH HAS FACED
Head Coach Chris Ramirez said, “They are a very good team that is very disciplined and athletic. They will be the best team we will have played thus far.”
Ramirez added that they are ranked in the top 10 in the state and his team will find out a lot about themselves this Friday.
Ramirez added ,”We are looking to extend our undefeated record, but more importantly we want to play well on the road against a great opponent. These next 3 weeks will be three really good teams in a row, and the toughest stretch of our schedule. That should help us be prepared for the playoffs.”
OLH SECURES PLAYOFF SPOT
Ramirez mentioned that his program has already secured a spot in the playoffs, so it’s about keeping momentum and building it for the rest of the season.
“We have already secured a playoff spot and are currently tied for first in the district standings.,” Ramirez said. “The top two seeds out of our district will have a first round home game, so we want to continue winning these big district games.”
