Although the economic effects from last weeks’ Winter Storm Uri are still being tallied, the city’s electric utility is telling customers not to worry about their electric bills.
“We’d like to assure our customers that they will not be experiencing the astronomical bills being reported in the media,” said Kerrville Public Utility Board General Manager and CEO Mike Wittler in a Monday press release. “It’s still unclear what the true financial impacts will be from these events on the price of power for our customers long-term. Please know that KPUB always remains focused on our mission of delivering reliable, low-cost power for our customers, and we will adjust accordingly by spreading costs long-term to ensure our rates remain competitive and affordable for our friends and neighbors.”
In the wake of Winter Storm Uri, KPUB faces significant and unexpected costs from purchasing energy, according to the release.
“Based upon the initial information that we have, we are confident that we will be able to maintain competitive rates by spreading the costs of this impact over time if no outside relief is obtained,” reads the release. “The primary cause of the costs KPUB is facing during these events is a result of a sudden spike in natural gas prices which fueled generators to produce power. ... KPUB will pursue every available legal regulatory, legislative and political remedy which can be obtained to minimize the long-term impact on our customers’ bills.”
