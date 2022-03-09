We can expect several weather seasons within a 24-hour timeframe Thursday and Friday.
Thursday should be warmer with a brief period of higher humidity. Friday features an arctic cold front that drops our temperatures well below average Friday and Saturday.
A hard freeze is in the forecast Friday night and Saturday night.
The biggest forecast challenge involves rainfall potential.
SUNNY AND MILD THURSDAY
Thursday looks terrific for outdoor plans. It’s the best weather day we will see until Sunday.
Highs Thursday afternoon should top out in the lower to middle 70s. Humidity levels should be comfortable, but a little higher late in the day.
South winds average 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon.
OVERNIGHT RAIN THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY
Clouds increase ahead of a late night cold front. This front is scheduled to enter the area between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Friday morning. There is a decent chance we will see rain along and ahead of the cold front.
Low temperatures hold in the 50s most of the night, but a cold front should drop readings into the 40s by daybreak.
Winds become north very early in the morning.
VERY WINDY AND COLD FRIDAY
The high temperature for the day may be before sunrise. Temperatures in the 50s are expected until the front arrives Friday morning.
During the day, there is a wide range of temperature possibilities ranging from the middle 30s to the upper 40s.
One thing appears certain: It will be windy. North winds increase to 25 to 35 mph with gusts over 40 mph possible during the afternoon. The winds may become stronger during the afternoon and evening hours.
There is a narrow window for light wintry precipitation Friday morning, but most of this should be in the form of rain.
If we do see a wintry mix, it should move out quickly during the afternoon.
HARD FREEZE FRIDAY NIGHT
Skies clear out Friday evening. The winds should be howling through midnight. A gradual reduction in wind speeds is expected Saturday morning.
Lows end up in the middle 20s. Wind chill values could drop into the single digits and teens Saturday morning.
SUNNY AND COOL SATURDAY
Sunshine is expected across most of the area Saturday. Model consensus shows highs in the middle to upper 50s. One model seems to be out to lunch with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. That seems too warm to rely on at the moment.
60S RETURN SUNDAY
Mostly sunny skies should warm the area into the lower and middle 60s Sunday afternoon with southerly winds returning.
A warming trend is set to begin Sunday into Monday.
