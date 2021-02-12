The Tivy Lady Antlers battled hard, but Cedar Park was too big in the end.
Tivy lost their bi-district playoff game against Cedar Park by the score of 58-22 in a game that was played at Clemens High School after two changes in scheduling due to inclement weather.
Cedar Park came into the game with the No. 1 ranking in the state for Class 5A.
Cedar Park will advance to the next round of the playoffs with a record of 21-1.
Tivy trailed 19-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Riley Dill accounted for four of the five points in the first stanza. Cassidy Harmon knocked down a free throw to finish the quarter off.
Cedar Park went on an 18-0 run in the second quarter holding the Lady Antlers scoreless.
Cedar Park built a 37-5 lead at intermission.
Dill and Amelia Balser accounted for Tivy's five points in the third quarter and Cedar Park extended their lead to 51-10 after three.
Tivy finished the game with 12 points in the final quarter and built momentum for next season.
In the fourth quarter, Ashlee Zirkel knocked down a 3-pointer and scored another basket scoring five points.
Ashlynn Way had three points and Harmon banked in four points to end the game for the Lady Antlers.
The Lady Antlers played hard all year and it's sad to see their season come to end, but we look forward to seeing what next year brings.
Kerrville is proud of what you accomplished this year.
