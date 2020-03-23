Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday made a formal request to the White House for a declaration of a major disaster in Texas. This follows the governor’s March 13 declaration of a state of disaster for all counties in the state.
“Texas is all-in on our response to COVID-19 and we need Washington’s financial assistance as provided for under the law to support our efforts to limit the spread of this virus,” Abbott said in a press release. “COVID-19-related expenses and obligations are already exceeding $50 million and that will only rise as our efforts continue. Additional federal funding is essential for us to maintain our aggressive course of action to protect our state.”
Abbott’s request, filed pursuant to the Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act, is based in part on his finding that the pandemic “is of such severity and magnitude that supplementary federal assistance is necessary to save lives, to protect property, public health, and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a larger disaster,” according to the release.
In his letter to the White House, Abbott requested Individual Assistance Crisis Counseling and Emergency Protective Measures, including Direct Federal Assistance for all 254 counties in Texas. Texas has 352 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with eight related deaths, according to Abbott’s release. In his letter to President Donald Trump, Abbott also detailed the state’s efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, including executing the state's emergency management plan and issuing multiple executive orders, in accordance with guidelines from President Trump and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). These include:
mandatory avoidance of social gatherings of more than 10 people;
mandatory avoidance of dine-in eating and drinking at bars or restaurants, and of gyms or massage establishments;
prohibition on non-critical visits to nursing homes, retirement or long-term care facilities; and
the temporary closure of in-person school operations.
Abbott also has issued multiple waivers of state law to remove barriers limiting the response to the pandemic and activated the Texas National Guard to be prepared to assist with response efforts for COVID-19, according to the release. More than 466 Texas jurisdictions have submitted local disaster declarations, a number that is expected to rise, the release states.
