A strong cold front brings colder temperatures and gusty north winds across the Hill Country on Saturday.
A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible, mainly Saturday morning. A secondary disturbance could bring some light showers across the region Sunday morning.
Temperatures will be pretty chilly Saturday afternoon through the remainder of the weekend.
WINDY AND COLD SATURDAY
High temperatures on Saturday likely occur before sunrise. North winds become gusty at 20-30 miles per hour. Gusts up to 35 mph or higher are possible during the day.
Temperatures tumble from early morning values in the 60s to the 40s and 50s during the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible, especially before noon. Lingering light showers continue throughout the day.
MUCH COLDER SATURDAY NIGHT
North winds and cold temperatures continue Saturday night. Lows drop into the lower and middle 30s across most of the Hill Country. Wind chill values in the 20s are expected overnight.
An approaching disturbance from the west could trigger some light showers. Models suggest sleet and snow will be possible towards San Angelo and areas west of Junction on Saturday night through Sunday morning.
North winds average 10-15 mph overnight.
MOSTLY CLOUDY AND COLD SUNDAY
Sprinkles and a few showers are possible Sunday. It may be possible that sleet could occur due to cold temperatures aloft. If this happens, travel disruptions locally are not expected.
High temperatures should hold in the 40s all day. North winds continue at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible.
CLOUDY AND COLD SUNDAY NIGHT
Clouds continue with light sprinkles or showers possible Sunday night.
Lows drop into the lower and middle 30s. Winds become light and northerly overnight.
WARMER MONDAY
Sunshine returns Monday with highs in the lower 60s. A couple of morning showers cannot be ruled out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.