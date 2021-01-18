A cold front will combine with a low pressure system Tuesday bringing the risk for light to moderate rain showers throughout the day.
I’m not expecting heavy rainfall Tuesday although it will feel damp outside with areas of drizzle and fog possible.
Cloudy skies prevail across the area Tuesday with light to moderate showers possible.
A rumble of thunder may accompany the heavier showers.
High temperatures may hold in the 50’s if we don’t experience sunshine at all.
Winds become north-northeast at 10 to 20 mph.
A CASE OF THE FIZZLY-DRIZZLIES
Tuesday night remains cloudy with light rain showers and drizzle possible.
Low temperatures should drop into the lower 40’s.
North winds continue at 10 to 15 mph.
WEDNESDAY OFFERS RISK FOR HEAVIER RAIN
Cloudy skies continue Wednesday with rain and occasional thunderstorms possible before noon.
High temperatures top out in the lower to middle 50’s.
Rain could become locally heavy between 6 a.m. and noon.
Northeast winds average 5 to 15 mph.
