In today’s paper, Aug. 13, page two, an article about Biden and Harris by the Associated Press in the first paragraph stated, “Democrats’ efforts to oust the Republican president amid cascading national crises,” uses the word “cascading” unnecessarily and implies an opinion. A couple of weeks ago the Associated Press, in another article, described the President as raging or being in a rage; another opinion and something I have not witnessed.
For a service that supplies articles for many news papers, they should keep their opinions to themselves. These are two examples of our news services slanting the news.
My question is: What are journalists going to do if the Democrats move us to a socialist government where the government has its own news agency? What will the pay be with no competition? The “Progressive” supporting press is digging its own grave!
John Crews, Kerrville
