Ann Blanton Suehs
May 28, 1947 -
June 3, 2020
Ann Blanton Suehs, with her family by her side, passed away on June 3, 2020 in Kerrville, Texas. Ann was a fourth generation Texan born in Marfa, TX on May 28, 1947 to Ira and Jean Blanton. She moved with her family to Austin in 1955 where she attended Austin High School and University of Texas at Austin. On January 31, 1970 she married her high school sweetheart Bill Suehs. In 1980 she returned to West Texas where she devoted her time and talents to family, friends and charity. Ann passed on her love for food, entertaining, traveling and watching West Texas sunsets to her two daughters.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Ira and Jean Blanton, sister Gail Baker and son-in-law Greg Garcia. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Bill Suehs, brother Dr. Ira Y. Blanton, Jr., daughters Laura Garcia and Mary Jean Parker (Daniel Parker), granddaughters Bianca Garcia and Vivian Parker, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held for family as she is laid to rest at her family ranch in Marfa. The family would like to receive your remembrances to share as they celebrate Ann’s life. Please feel free to leave remembrances at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com. The family would also like to thank the nurses and doctors of Peterson Hospital, Capital Home Health Services and her personal caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Peterson Health Foundation at https://www.petersonhealth.com/about-peterson/foundation/ or a charity of your choice.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
