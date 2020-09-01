Joe Herring Jr. is a real treasure in our community and each weekend he brings us treasures in his articles and photos of old Kerrville.
The photo of Water Street in the August 29 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times, evoked a rich memory for me. In December of 1956, at age 9, I sat in a car much like the ones in the photo, parked across the street from the Blue Bonnet Hotel. The New York Yankees had won the World Series that fall, and a local rancher had invited Mickey Mantle, Billy Martin and Whitey Ford on a hunting trip. My father knew the rancher, and knew how much I loved the Yankees, so he arranged with the rancher, who had booked the hotel for the players, to let my father know when they might come back that evening. Around 10 p.m., the three of them climbed out of a pickup truck and went into those doors in front of the Blue Bonnet.
My father and I crossed the street, and I approached them at the reception counter. They graciously signed my baseball, and I can remember every detail of the scene.
But there, in that photo, my memory was brought alive again. That happens over and over again for us old timers because of Joe, and even if we’re new to the area, his photos give us a special view of our town. Thank you, Joe, for your passion for history and for sharing it.
Gary Priour, Ingram
