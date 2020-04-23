On Tuesday, Lisa Winters helped two Peterson Health employees (Jennifer Slaughter and Bethany Brown) sift through 1,100 Clif Bars, placing the energy bars in bags to give to the hospital’s staff members.
The next day, Winters (Peterson’s Director of Marketing and Community Relations) traversed Peterson’s campus, distributing the Clif bars to more than 40 department directors.
On April 10, Winters received an email from Clif Bar & Company, informing her its plan to donate 1,100 cliff bars to the hospital, as part of the company’s pledge to deliver 6.6 million CLIF, LUNA, and CLIF Kid bars to food banks, first responders, nonprofit partners, and healthcare professionals.
Winters and her colleagues happily accepted the nutrition bars, thrilled that they will receive a burst of energy as they serve on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are all working on COVID,” Winters said. “Yes, we have frontline nurses and physicians. But behind the scenes, we have people keeping the hospital clean, and making sure we have materials and supplies coming all the time so we are ready. It’s been a team effort.”
And there have been plenty of people willing to help the Peterson team during this turbulent time. Turtle Creek Olives and Vines recently delivered olive oil to the hospital. Next week, Community First Bank plans on feeding all of Peterson’s employees.
Peterson Health has received so many food donations that it plans on distributing food to four Kerrville food banks (Doyle Community Center, Christian Assistance Ministry, First United Methodist Church Mustard Seed and St. Vincent St. Paul).
“This has been a great surprise,” said Amy Ives, the director of home base services. “We have had so much support at the local level, but to receive it from someone nationally blows me away. We are thankful to Clif Bar Company.”
