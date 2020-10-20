The weather forecast sounds like a broken record for now.
There are changes coming in the extended forecast, but the weather pattern remains stagnant through Thursday.
A mixture of clouds and sunshine will continue today with highs in the middle 80's.
South-southeast winds remain occasionally gusty at 10 to 20 mph.
Minimum afternoon humidity values drop to near 50 percent this afternoon keeping the weather pattern rather muggy.
There is a very low chance that a shower or isolated thunderstorm could pop up.
Measurable rainfall is not likely for most areas, although a few lucky locations could receive a couple of hundredths of an inch.
Familiar low clouds redevelop overnight and we could see light rain or drizzle in the forecast again Wednesday morning.
Low temperatures remain in the middle 60's for most locations.
Humidity values jump to near 100 percent overnight which also favors patchy fog for a few areas.
Winds remain out of the south-southeast at 5 to 15 mph through daybreak Wednesday.
Skies become partly cloudy again Wednesday with highs in the middle 80's.
COLD FRONT FRIDAY
Models are still in agreement that a cold front will track across the Hill Country Friday afternoon or Friday evening.
A slight chance of showers and storms will accompany the frontal passage.
It should turn cooler and drier Friday night through Saturday.
STRONG COLD FRONT NEXT WEEK
A strong cold front is possible Monday and Tuesday of next week.
There remains model disagreement on the amount of cold air we will see, but some models have patchy frost across the Hill Country next Wednesday morning.
This would only happen if skies remain clear and a few models have clouds and perhaps a few showers in the forecast, so temperatures remain tricky.
There are quite a few models that have high temperatures in the 50's next Tuesday and Wednesday, so colder air is expected to impact our area in about a week or so.
