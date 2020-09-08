Ingram High School's girls volleyball team has risen to the No. 1 ranking in the state 3A poll that was released on Tuesday morning.
The unbeaten Warriors moved up three spots after previous No. 1 Bushland lost last week. The Warriors also jumped over Lexington and Sabine. The poll is conducted by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
The state championships will be held Nov. 21 in Garland.
