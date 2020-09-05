After nearly 40 years in the fire service in communities in Texas and Arkansas, Kerrville Fire Department Chief Dannie Smith is going to retire on Jan. 1.
Smith has served as chief for more than five years here in Kerrville, and he spent most of his career in Houston, where he was twice honored for valor. In November of 1993, he was honored for pulling an unconscious man from a burning building. He was honored again, this time in 1995, for rescuing a 6-year-old girl from the second story of a burning apartment complex.
In his time as chief here in Kerrville, Smith has managed a growing department and has helped improve it, clearing the way for a smooth transition for his successor. Kerrville City Manager Mark McDaniel has already named Deputy Fire Chief Eric Maloney as Smith’s replacement.
“Chief Smith will be missed on so many levels,” McDaniel said. “His leadership and professionalism are unmatched and have had an impact beyond his own department into the rest of the organization and community.”
When he steps down on Jan. 1, Smith can look forward to pursuing other passions, but we want to thank him for his 40 years of service to not just our community, but to every community where he’s served
HIT: Opening the River Trail Extension
If there’s something that we can hold up and celebrate in this community, it’s the simple fact that we have one of the best riverside trails in the Hill Country, if not the state. On Friday, that system of trails connecting open spaces and parks along the Guadalupe River hit another important milestone — the ribbon cutting for the segment from G Street to Schreiner University.
At the end of the trail, or the beginning of it, the amenities that are now included at Schreiner University will be significant, including a new beer garden and coffee shop, which will be operated by local brewer Jeremy Walther. The Trailhead concept is an important tool that connects Schreiner University to the rest of the community. Conversely, it also shows the community the value and importance of not only Schreiner, but the beauty of the river.
If there’s one thing that sets this community apart from others it’s accessibility to the Guadalupe River for all sorts of recreation. Not only is it walkable, bikeable and a smooth ride on a pair of roller skates, it’s also a mecca for swimming, lounging and fishing.
Just last week, further west on the river, we saw John Anderson’s efforts to bring small-boat sailing to Nimitz Lake — another great river-based asset. In the years to come, Nimitz Lake could be another jewel for the community for exactly what Anderson and others envision — a place to enjoy the water.
All of these efforts further demonstrate the hard work of many in the community to develop this important part of our region. In turn, that commitment speaks to those who may want to call Kerrville home or relocate a business here.
HIT: How KISD handled COVID-19
We’ve said it before and we’re saying it again: When it comes to how the Kerrville Independent School District has handled the coronavirus pandemic, they’ve done a good job. Without question, the COVID-19 crisis is one of the most, if not THE most, challenging events for the school district to manage. But when a child at the district’s Early Childhood Education Campus tested positive for the virus, the district handled it in its usually efficient manner.
A member of the Early Childhood Education staff acted quickly to identify that the child was ill and got that child home to recovery with family. It also showed that KISD was well prepared to handle the inevitable contraction of the illness that will continue to occur around our community, including in schools, by quickly responding to care for the ill, while protecting not only the health of others but also from causing interruption to learning.
Kerrville ISD quickly notified families who might be affected, as well as its entire KISD community of parents, demonstrating good planning and transparent communication.
Finally, this also demonstrated that children are not immune to COVID-19. Increasingly, this virus is being detected in children, and they may just as easily spread the virus as adults.
So, once again, the professionalism of KISD is apparent in how it is handling the ever-changing world of COVID-19, and that’s worth taking comfort in, because it’s clear they have the best interests of our children and our community in mind.
MISS: Canceling Stars and Stripes newspaper
All around the United States, newspapers are increasingly becoming endangered, and the latest one served a unique niche — the U.S. military. On Friday, the Department of Defense announced that it was moving to close Stars and Stripes newspaper at the end of the month. This is not a good development for our military or our democracy.
“Stars and Stripes is an essential part of our nation’s freedom of the press that serves the very population charged with defending that freedom,” wrote a bi-partisan group of 15 U.S. senators in a letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., in a separate letter to Esper in late August, also voiced opposition to the move, calling the publication “a valued ‘hometown newspaper’ for the members of the Armed Forces, their families and civilian employees across the globe.” He added that “as a veteran who has served overseas, I know the value that the Stars and Stripes brings to its readers.”
Stars and Stripes has played an important role in our military since 1861. It deserves to continue to thrive, and $15 million is worth it for our troops.
