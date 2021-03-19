Active COVID-19 infections in Kerr County dropped by one person and hospitalizations remained at zero since the county’s previous report on Tuesday, according to officials.
Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas provided the following figures as of March 18:
31 active infections, a decrease of one person from the county’s report of 32 cases on Tuesday
4,158 people recovered, an increase of 18 people since Tuesday's report of 4,150
No people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Peterson Regional Medical Center
83 fatalities of permanent Kerr County residents attributed to COVID-19, unchanged since Tuesday
