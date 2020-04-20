Among the optimism county officials expressed Monday was a glimmer of fiscal fear, but it was too soon to know the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the public purse.
Monday’s meeting of the Kerr County Commissioners Court was again live streamed from the courthouse, as the public has been barred from being physically present — unless invited — in order to minimize risk of spreading the coronavirus. Court members sat some distance away from one another to further reduce the risk. At least one member wore a face mask.
County Judge Rob Kelly said that on Friday, he participated in two conference calls with Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who explained new executive orders intended to restart the state economy.
"The new executive orders are extremely encouraging," Kelly said. "It looks like the nation is ready to try out opening the economy. It appears to me that the President and the administration in Washington is relying heavily on Texas to lead the way. Texas has had the most vibrant economy and led the nation in the last decade. We started this crisis with probably the largest reserves of any state government. They're rapidly dwindling, but we started in a good place. And I'm proud that he's using us to lead the way."
Kelly said the advisory team Abbott put together is “extremely qualified” and he’s looking forward to seeing what plan it puts in place. The team is providing Abbott input on potential additional openings of activities and services in Texas consistent with guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a press release from the governor’s office. Abbott will announce a revised plan for the state based on these recommendations on April 27.
Medina County coronavirus cases: A failure to heed social distancing
Kelly said that after speaking with the Medina County judge, he discovered that five of the 15 positive coronavirus cases in that county were from one extended family that had insisted on holding large gatherings — barbecues — contrary to recommendations by the CDC and state and local officials. One of the family members, an elderly man with diabetes and another underlying health condition, died from coronavirus complications -- one of two deaths so far in Medina County, Kelly said.
“We’re not saying not to get together with your family, but keep to social distancing,” Kelly said. “We do it in my office. I met with several of you this morning. We sit completely across the room from one another to carry on our conversations.”
Kerr County has had no more confirmed cases of coronavirus since the fourth infection was discovered April 15, and adjoining counties continue to have low numbers that either are holding steady or aren’t increasing rapidly. Officials acknowledged this at the meeting but urged the public to continue to be vigilant for a while longer.
“This is not the time for us to get complacent,” Kelly said. “The governor says that they predict the peak in Texas to be at the end of this week. That’s why they’re trying to get the plan in place by the first of next week. We’ve done very well here in Kerr County. I can't compliment you enough for what you’ve done, folks. But this is not the time to quit playing. This is fourth-quarter football. We’ve got to finish this game, we’ve got to end this thing well.”
One member of the public pushed back against the commissioners court’s decision last week to close county playground equipment — and against broader efforts by governments to curb the virus.
Although members of the public can’t be physically present at the county meetings, they can call in during the public comment period after making arrangements in advance. County resident Terri Hall phoned in and expressed concerns about how all the closures might be affecting children. She spoke of a kind of “generational warfare” occuring, where the old and infirm are protected at the expense of children, who are unjustly seen as “asymptomatic carriers without a stitch of proof.”
"Children have really gotten the brunt of this lockdown,” Hall said “Their schools are closed, church and youth group meetings shuttered, all extracurricular sports, theater, symphony, art class, 4-H, everything's been canceled. Graduation. prom. birthday parties … activities they can never get back -- all canceled. The library's closed. Now playgrounds, too? Yet what's the common complaint we hear about children today? Too much screen time. … Now, it seems all kids are allowed to do is live in a virtual world. Locked up like criminals who've done nothing wrong. And when they finally get outdoors they have to walk in straight lines along the river path."
Hall said playground equipment gives children the opportunity to build agility, motor skills, exercise their imaginations and engage in useful face-to-face interaction and play. She said depriving children of these things may come at critical periods in their development -- when they have only a “small window of time where they need to develop certain skills.”
During a later discussion on the coronavirus, Precinct 2 Commissioner Tom Moser noted that only playground equipment is closed at parks — not county parks themselves. Precinct 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz added that county and state water crossings, where people like to engage in recreation, are still open, although people are urged to not gather in groups of 10 or more with people of different households.
County auditor: Budget hitting targets, but sales tax revenue decrease possible
County Auditor Tanya Shelton presented a brief budget report to the commissioners court. She said revenues and expenses so far are within budget expectations. The budget calls for about $2.8 million more in general fund revenues by the end of the fiscal year, but it won’t be until May until officials start seeing a dip in revenues. This dip is expected due to pandemic-related closures of businesses in March. In May, the state comptroller will distribute sales taxes collected in March to various taxing entities statewide.
Shelton voiced another possibility she said was brought up in a staff meeting last week: That people will be so tired of being cooped up at home that they’ll spend even more at restaurants, cosmetology salons, and other now-shuttered establishments than normal -- once they reopen -- and so perhaps make up at least some of the shortfall that way.
“Will we have time to see a rebound? We might squeak (one) in,” Shelton said.
Officials will spend the summer preparing the county’s next budget for rollout on Oct. 1, which is the start of next fiscal year.
Moser observed that the current state of emergency in place would allow the county to increase property tax rate beyond 3.5 percent without voter approval. Normally, an increase of that magnitude would trigger a tax ratification election, as per a bill Abbott signed into law last year.
“We’re not going to do it,” Kelly hastened to add.
