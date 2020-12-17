The Kerrville City Council took no action Thursday during a special meeting where they were to consider a development agreement that could clear the way for a new hotel in downtown.
D&V Development, LLC has asked for the City Council to consider a new economic development agreement that would lead to the construction of a long-discussed Marriott SpringHill Suites on a 2.5-acre parcel at Water and Spring Streets.
However, the council met for about 15 minutes in executive session on Thursday night, and said they took no action. In 2019, the City Council had agreed to a plan that would provide a rebate of hotel occupancy tax collections — equating to $150,000 — to help get the deal done.
That changed in the course of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic set in and financially crushed the hotel industry. At least two speakers, including William Rector, who leads the Historic Downtown Business Association, urged the council to approve a deal to get the hotel underway.
The council will most likely continue negotiations with the developer next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.