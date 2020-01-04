Bill Blackburn will seek a second term as mayor of Kerrville he announced on Friday.
Blackburn defeated incumbent Bonnie White for the seat in 2018 with 61% of the vote. Blackburn garnered more than 2,500 votes — the most for a mayoral candidate in recent years. The 2020 election is May 2.
Blackburn said seeing projects move forward and the community coming together were two reasons he wanted to return to the role of mayor.
“When the City budget is developed and you see how ably it covers law enforcement, streets and paving, Parks and Recreation, the Library, and more, you recognize how comprehensive are the services the City offers while not raising taxes for 10 years,” Blackburn wrote in a statement. “For these reasons and more, I am running for a second two-year term as the mayor of Kerrville.”
In the last two years, Blackburn has overseen the implementation of the Kerrville 2050 plan and changes to the city charter.
“For 35 years, I have served this community in a variety of ways, and this service as mayor is a strategic and important way to continue service that builds a stronger and ultimately safer community,” he said.
