Kerrville, TX (78028)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.