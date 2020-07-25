Although the economic damage from the pandemic is still being felt by the hospitality industry, Kerrville’s hotels are doing better than those in some major cities nearby, according to the local CVB.
Charlie McIlvain, president/CEO of the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau, said he recently obtained a report indicating Kerrville’s average hotel occupancy rate is higher than in San Antonio, Fredericksburg, Boerne, New Braunfels and San Marcos. Kerrville hotels were generally at 44.5 occupancy for a three-month period through June, he said.
“Now we’re much better off,” McIlvain said on Friday. “Our hotel room nights were better than any of those other communities.”
The Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center and its sister property, the Inn of the Hills, had closed due to the reduction in travel related to the pandemic, but they reopened. But local hotels, inns and B&Bs are continuing to suffer due to the Coronavirus pandemic, he added.
“Hotel occupancy is down 50-70% from where we were at this time last year,” McIlvain said.
Although the local average occupancy rate is higher than the cities in the report, Kerrville isn’t getting as much money per room, he said.
“We have the lowest average daily rate — the others are getting more per room that we get,” McIlvain said. “This is because our hotel inventory is older than others, so we’re not able to get the same rate as some of the other cities that have newer hotels.”
