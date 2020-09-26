Our Lady of the Hills football coach Chris Ramirez had a feeling that his team was going to be pretty good this year.
On Friday night, in the season opener for OLH, the Hawks demolished visiting Round Rock Christian with a 64-14 rout that ended the game at halftime.
“I’m really proud of the defense tonight,” Ramirez said of his defensive unit the kept the Crusaders bottled up all night long.
Still, the offense wasn’t too bad on Friday night either. Transfer quarterback Kolton Kitchens threw two touchdown passes to lead the Hawks.
Kitchens was just 3-of-4 passing with 104 yards, but the OLH had too many weapons for the Crusaders.
The Hawks got rushing touchdowns from Clayton Gillen, Davis Clifton and Jacob Cruz.
Clifton also had an interception for a touchdown in the second quarter. Clifton lead all rushers with 55 yards.
Quarterback Luke Martinez had several big runs nullified by penalties.
OLH’s season was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, and Ramirez said he’s grateful for his team just being able to play on Friday.
The Hawks play at St. Gerard next week.
