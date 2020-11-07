The OLH Hawks improved to 6-0 with a 55-6 victory over Saint Mary's Hall Friday night.
The game was called at halftime due to the mercy rule.
Kolten Kitchens was five for six for 57 yards and two touchdown passes.
The Hawks receiving corps put up big numbers as well.
The following stats were submitted by Head Coach Chris Ramirez Friday night.
Leading Receivers:
Stefan Sirianni 2 receptions for 22 yards and 1 TD
Matthew Cummings 1 reception for 5 yards and 1 TD
Cade Crawley 1 XPAT reception
Clayon Gilen 1 reception for 20 yards
Julian Garza 1 reception for 10 yards
Leading Rushers:
Kolten Kitchens 9 carries for 112 yards and 1 TD
Tres Cervantes 1 carry for 25 yards and 1TD
Deacon Cruz 3 carries for 21 yards
Defensive Stats and Scores:
Cade Crawley with 4 tackles 1 blocked punt
Matthew Cummings 1 blocked punt return for TD
Kolten Kitchens 5 tackles and 1 interception return for 1 TD
Special Teams Stats and Scores:
Luke Martinez Returned a punt 40 yards for 1TD
Stephen Grocki made 4 XPAT kicks and 1 field goal from 38 yards out
“I’m really proud of our team tonight. I thought Coach Martinez made a great adjustment after their first drive, and after that our defense was lights out. I’m especially happy about the different ways we scored tonight. We scored 7 different ways tonight, which speaks to the depth and versatility of our team. The boys are always fired up to play at home and their energy was contagious tonight. Next week will be the district championship, with major implications on the line. A win at New Braunfels next week means a first round bye and a second round home game. A district runner up will gives us a first round home game and a second round neutral site game. We’ve played very well at home this year, and this game next week will dictate when we get to play at home again. I expect a tough game against a very good NBCA team. But, I’m really proud of the Hawks tonight as we move to 6-0 overall and 5-0 in district.”
- Coach Chris Ramirez
(0) comments
