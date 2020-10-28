TIVY CRUISES OVER LEHMAN 3-0
The Tivy Antler Volleyball team swept Hays Lehman 3-0 Tuesday night on the road.
Tivy defeated Lehman 26-24, 25-15 and 25-21.
Aly Scheidle led the team in kills with a total of 20 on the night.
Neva Henderson recorded 21 assists.
Coach Stephanie Coates told us last week how she felt that Keirson Jalowy was really improving quickly.
Jalowy had 17 digs against Lehman Tuesday night in a spectacular defensive effort.
Tyler Elkins had four aces
