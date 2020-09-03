A Kerrville man is in the county jail on suspicion of strangling a 48-year-old woman to death near Poteet.
According to a Facebook post today by the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office, investigators from that agency — Max Peralta, Robert Newman and Stephen Wilson — traveled to Kerrville last night and arrested 48-year-old Marcelino Eli Esparza with the assistance of the Kerr County Sheriff's Office, KPD, and DPS.
Esparza is accused of killing Margie Arguijo, who reportedly was found deceased in a trailer park off Horton Lane outside Poteet on Sunday. Esparza, who has an address off Bandera Highway, is in the Kerr County jail on a $500,000 bond, according to jail records.
“He's expected to be transported to Jourdanton today,” the post states.
According to the post, the investigation into the woman's death began about 8:30 a.m. Aug. 30, when sheriff's deputies were called to the trailer park at 902 Horton Lane after someone reported a deceased female.
After deputy Peter Allen and Sgt. Gavin Lindsay arrived, a male resident of a trailer there told them he found the victim deceased inside the residence.
“The officers noticed the scene did not fit the story that the male was telling the investigating officers,” states the Atascosa Sheriff’s Office post. “Sheriff's investigators Max Peralta, Wayne Stratton and Robert Newman were called to the scene to assist in conducting a thorough investigation. Investigators noticed signs of ligature strangulation on the victim. An autopsy was ordered by J.P. Felix Herrera. The autopsy result on Tuesday revealed the victim, Margie Arguijo age 48, of Poteet died from strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide by the J.P.”
More details on this case will be released when available.
