According to the latest information from the state health department, at least 8,262 people in Texas tested positive for the coronavirus that's sweeping the world.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 161 reported coronavirus infections. At least 154 people had died from the disease in Texas and 88,649 had been tested.
The number of people who had recovered from the disease nationwide totaled 22,461, according to Johns Hopkins University. Deaths in the U.S. from the disease totaled 12,907. The number of confirmed infections in the U.S. totaled 399,081.
Worldwide, coronavirus infections totaled 1,430,453, deaths numbered 82,133, and 301,385 people had recovered, according to the university.
Top five Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County - 1,809
Dallas County - 1,155
Travis County - 502
Bexar County - 456
Tarrant County - 452
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 9
Gillespie - 1
Medina County - 6
Uvalde County - 5
Blanco County - 4
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 1
Hays County - 59
Comal County - 22
Patrick forms task force to restart the economy
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick created a task force to plan for restarting the economy when President Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott allow industries and businesses to reopen without current restrictions.
"We know it will take us much longer to start the economy back up than it did to shut it down for the coronavirus pandemic emergency," Patrick said in a statement.
The task force includes members of Patrick's Business Advisory Council, led by Brint Ryan, who also chairs Patrick's Advisory Board on Tax Policy.
Harris County prepares for hospital overflow
Harris County has started construction on a medical shelter in NRG Park, the Houston Chronicle reported.
The extra space will only open if hospitals run out of beds for patients with COVID-19.
"While there are no plans to open the shelter at this time, the county is determined to provide additional support to the medical community during this pandemic," a Harris County Public Health statement said.
A $60 million investment, the field hospital will provide 250 beds for 60 days, according to the Houston Chronicle. — Carrington Tatum
Dallas County commissioners limit some of Judge Clay Jenkins' autonomy
Dallas County commissioners voted Tuesday to limit some of county Judge Clay Jenkins' autonomy when it comes to issuing orders related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The five members of the court, including Jenkins, agreed to require a three-hour notice to the Commissioners Court in case any additional restrictions are placed on essential businesses. This would allow the members to call an emergency meeting on the proposed restrictions, if necessary. Commissioners also established a new requirement that a majority vote is required to extend the county's stay-at-home order, which is in place until April 30. Jenkins abstained from voting on that new requirement.
“This is not a slap in the face of the judge of any kind. I’m very supportive of what he has done so far. It’s a matter of having now a collaborative effort, because we have more time to think and work through this,” said Commissioner J.J. Koch, who offered up the amendment.
Jenkins said he wasn't concerned about the new requirements.
"As we get close to April 30, the decision will be pretty evident. We will follow the science and balance science, health and opening business up. If the evidence presents itself, we will extend it," Jenkins said. — Juan Pablo Garnham
5 more deaths at San Antonio nursing home
A total of eight residents at Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have died because of COVID-19. The facility reported five additional deaths to the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District on Tuesday.
All eight deaths were residents age 70 or older.
The residents had tested positive for the new coronavirus but were asymptomatic, according to a news release.
San Antonio officials requested information on all deaths in recent days at the nursing home after interviews with family members suggested not all deaths had been reported. Previously, only three deaths had been reported to Metro Health, and the information came from the hospitals where the residents died rather than directly from the nursing home. Clusters of confirmed COVID-19 cases have emerged at nursing homes across the state. Officials reported 83 confirmed cases in residents and staff at The Resort, a facility in Texas City. — Clare Proctor
Patrick says Senate staff will volunteer for TWC
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced Tuesday afternoon that nearly 200 staffers in the state Senate, along with staff members in his office, have volunteered to assist the Texas Workforce Commission, an agency that has been inundated with requests from Texans trying to file unemployment claims.
Patrick, who said in a news release he spoke with senators about the matter over the weekend, said staffers who have volunteered will begin training Thursday.
Patrick's news comes on the heels of an email House Speaker Dennis Bonnen sent to the lower chamber Monday requesting that staff also consider volunteering with the agency. — Cassandra Pollock
Domestic violence reports increase in San Antonio
The San Antonio Police Department reported an 18% increase in people calling for help for family violence incidents in March, compared with the same month last year.
“Right now, many people in our community are experiencing immense challenges and are under extreme stress due to COVID-19,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a press release. “We know that domestic violence and child abuse happen behind closed doors and so we want to remind people to check on their loved ones during this time to ensure their mental well-being and physical safety.”
According to Houston Public Media, nonprofits across the state are reporting similar increases. The San Antonio Police Department urged everyone in the community, regardless of immigration status, to call 911 for emergencies and 210-207-7273 to report suspected abuses.
"Our victims advocacy unit also works with cooperating victims to assist with obtaining U visas," said Jesse Salame, deputy chief of staff at SAPD. — Juan Pablo Garnham
Texas has received more than a million masks but no ventilators from the federal government
As of Sunday, Texas has received 1.15 million surgical masks, 484,000 N95 masks and zero ventilators from the national stockpile, according to data given to the Associated Press by the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Department of Emergency Management. On Friday, state officials said that Texas has 8,741 ventilators. As of March 28, the Federal Emergency Management Agency had shipped 8,100 ventilators nationally.
Texas is expecting a third delivery from the federal government. Officials didn’t provided the precise numbers of items requested.
“We requested Texas' proportional share,” Chris Van Deusen, spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services, told the AP.
Texas has also received 179,000 gowns; 637,000 gloves; and 219,000 face shields. — Juan Pablo Garnham
Hegar says special session not needed for coronavirus response
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Tuesday morning he does not think a special legislative session is necessary for the time being to help respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
“As of today, I don’t think there’s a need for a special session,” Hegar told the Tribune’s Ross Ramsey, noting that state leadership can move dollars around and tap into the Economic Stabilization Fund for cash flow purposes. “If something substantially changes, I’ll be the first to raise that.”
The Legislature is set to meet again in January 2021 for its regularly scheduled session unless Gov. Greg Abbott calls state lawmakers back for a special round before then. — Cassandra Pollock
Texas prisoners will make up to 20,000 cloth masks a day
Inmates across Texas are making up to 20,000 cloth masks a day, the Houston Chronicle reports. The masks will be used by Texas Department of Criminal Justice employees and offenders across the state to contain the spread among the state prisons. As of Monday, 19 offenders and 28 employees in the system had tested positive.
Jeff Ormsby, executive director of the union that represents TDCJ workers, said that the initiative was a step in the right direction, but he added that employees in a cell block need "the proper N95 masks."
Although inmates in Texas prisons make all sorts of products, from soap to license plates, the state remains one of five in the country that do not pay for regular jobs at these facilities. — Juan Pablo Garnham
Texas can enforce abortion ban during coronavirus pandemic, federal appeals court rules
A New Orleans-based federal appeals court will, for now, allow Texas to enforce a ban on almost all abortions as the state battles the coronavirus pandemic.
Overturning the decision of a lower court, a three-judge panel on the politically conservative U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the state may continue to prohibit all abortions except those for patients whose pregnancies threaten their lives or health — a restriction GOP state officials have insisted is necessary for preserving scarce hospital resources for COVID-19 patients.
Citing precedent from the U.S. Supreme Court, U.S. Circuit Judge Kyle Duncan, an appointee of President Donald Trump, wrote that “individual rights secured by the Constitution do not disappear during a public health crisis, but … Rights could be reasonably restricted during those times.”
“When faced with a society-threatening epidemic, a state may implement emergency measures that curtail constitutional rights so long as the measures have at least some ‘real or substantial relation’ to the public health crisis and are not ‘beyond all question, a plain, palpable invasion of rights secured by the fundamental law,’” he wrote.
Texas Democrats again sue to ease vote-by-mail rules during coronavirus pandemic
With primary election runoffs scheduled for July and the November general election on the horizon, the Texas Democratic Party has expanded its ongoing fight for more widespread mail-in balloting to federal court, fearful that a Monday U.S. Supreme Court decision on the Wisconsin presidential primary signals a need to get federal litigation in the pipeline quickly.
In a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in San Antonio, the Texas Democrats argue that holding traditional elections within state and federal safety guidelines attempting to limit spread of the new coronavirus pandemic would impose unconstitutional and illegal burdens on voters unless state law is clarified to expand voting by mail.
In a recent advisory, the Texas secretary of state’s office signaled that the state’s voting-by-mail qualifications could extend to voters affected by the pandemic but provided no explanation of how eligibility could be expanded so more Texans can qualify for absentee ballots.
Dallas-area ISD moves to pass/fail grading and cancels final exams amid coronavirus crisis
Richardson ISD will implement a pass/fail course credit system for the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The spring semester’s final exams are also canceled under the plan. The changes were driven in part by the state’s decision to cancel STAAR exams. Tabitha Branum, deputy superintendent, said in a written statement to the school board that the district is still working on technology access for all students, and even with that access in place, it “cannot ensure the integrity or validity of grades during online learning."
Workforce commission director: Texans may see additional $600 to unemployment checks next week
Unemployed Texans may see a boost to their benefits show up in their checks next week, Texas Workforce Commission Director Ed Serna said Tuesday.
Following the signing of the $2 trillion federal stimulus bill into law nearly two weeks ago, unemployment benefits were significantly expanded, adding an additional $600 per week on top of state benefits. The temporary increase was scheduled to show up in checks last week, but disbursement is taking longer.
The federal emergency funding runs through July 31.
During a conference call with the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Serna said Texans can expect the additional benefits to start showing up in their checks, “within the next week or so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.