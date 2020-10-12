OLH REMAINS UNDEFEATED
Our Lady of the Hills remains undefeated after taking down Laredo St. Augustine Friday night 58-12.
OLH improves to 3-0 on the season and have outscored their opponents by a combined score of 180-39.
Kolten Kitchens went five for seven for 71 yards and two passing touchdowns in the victory.
Luke Martinez also came into the game passing for one touchdown and passed for a two point conversion.
Matthew Romero and Clayton Gillen scored one rushing touchdown apiece for the Hawks.
Chandler Harris, Cade Crawley and Julian Garza accounted for three touchdown receptions.
Defensively, Matthew Romero recovered a fumble for a touchdown and Kitchens had a 25-yard pick-six for the Hawks.
“This was a strange game for us in a couple of ways,” OLH Coach Chris Ramirez said. “Laredo was playing their first game in school history, so we didn’t know what to expect from them. Additionally, the 6 o’clock start kicked off at the heat of the day and it took us a bit to find our rhythm.”
“Our pressure in the backfield was key to our success,” Ramirez added. “I’m proud of the team, and glad to pick up another district win.”
OLH has a bye week this week.
The Hawks face The Christian School at Castle Hills on Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
