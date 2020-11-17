Drought conditions are worsening across Texas as widespread precipitation is lacking across the state.
As of Nov. 10, 84.29% of the state was in some category of drought which is an increase from 67.83% the week before.
Kerr County is in Moderate to Severe drought as of Nov. 10th and no precipitation has fallen since then.
Drought conditions are much worse towards Uvalde and Zavala County where D4 Exceptional Drought conditions exist.
Three months ago, no location in Texas was in D4 Drought, so conditions are deteriorating, especially across West Texas and the southwestern Hill Country.
Models are not projecting widespread heavy rainfall at this time although a few showers are possible this weekend.
