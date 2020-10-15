Sarah Meek is only 10 years old, but she has larger than life ambitions.
Sarah won the Kerrville Challenger 2-Day Tennis Tournament, sanctioned by the United States Tennis Association - Texas.
The event was held Oct. 11-12 at the recently remodeled HEB Tennis Courts, home of the Hill Country Tennis Academy.
There were 20 participants in this tennis tournament.
Sarah won the tournament by defeating 12-year old participants from Austin, San Antonio and Houston.
Sarah first defeated Milena Yovanovich of San Antonio 6-1; 6-0.
She advanced to the Quarterfinals where she defeated Trang Van from San Antonio 6-1;6-4.
In the semi-final round, Meek defeated Maia Threatt from Driftwood by the score of 6-1 and 6-3.
In the finals, she faced Lily Wang from Austin and won the match in three sets by the score of 6-7, 6-2 and 1-0 in the tie-breaker match.
Sarah explained how she won the tie-breaker match.
"In the tie-breaker, I was up 9-8. I was serving and I hammered it across the net and she shanked it out," Meek said.
"It felt amazing to go and do it and win," Meek said. "When I won, I was crying because I was so happy."
Sarah began taking tennis lessons when she was only four years old.
She started playing tournaments when she turned seven or eight.
Meeks is currently a fifth grader at Tally Elementary School, but she has big goals and that includes being a tennis pro in the future.
"I want to become a pro like Serena Williams," Meeks remarked.
She is following the footsteps of her older sister who plays on the Tivy Varsity Tennis Team as a junior.
"I'm trying to follow in the footsteps of my sister," Sarah said of her sister Shayna, who is 16 years old.
Sarah will have an opportunity to advance to the next level in a tournament to be held later this fall in November.
Dates and times have not been announced yet.
