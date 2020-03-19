Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced an executive order that will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday. The text of the order is not immediately available, but here is some language from his press conference, where he described the order:
Every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10.
People shall avoid eating and drinking in bars, restaurants, and food courts or visiting gyms. The use of drive-thru, pickup or delivery options is allowed and highly encouraged.
People shall not visit nursing homes, or retirement centers or long term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
All schools in the state of Texas shall be temporarily closed. Superintendents should continue to work with the state to provide online or other additional options.
Domestic travel will be unrestricted. Government entities and businesses will continue to provide essential services. But remote working is encouraged.
This order is effective at 11:59 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. April 3. It may be extended depending on the status of COVID-19 in Texas as well as the recommendations of the CDC. Abbott's order is not a "shelter in place order" and does not apply to critical infrastructure, banks, parks, grocery stores, gas stations, retail establishments, and offices.
Abbott describes his order at seven minutes and 41 seconds into this video:
(1) comment
huh - This order is effective at midnight Friday and continues through midnight.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.