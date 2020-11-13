Karlie Bonam just completed her senior volleyball season at Ingram Tom Moore High School.
She performed so well that college programs took notice and Bonam officially signed to play volleyball at Ouachita Baptist College in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
Bonam is a 5’11” middle blocker-right side and has a 9’11” approach touch.
According to the Ouachita Baptist University website, Head Coach Allison Frizzell-Kizer was impressed with her athletic ability.
“Karlie is an exceptional student-athlete," Frizzell-Kizer said in an official press release. "She has a vertical that allows her to see the whole court and place the ball wherever she wants to. Her volleyball IQ is going to add leaps and bounds to our team. She works equally hard in the classroom and makes her education a top priority. I am excited to get Karlie's work ethic in our gym and see her continual growth."
Bonam was recently named the 3A Region IV District 25 Offensive Player of the Year and also earned Academic All-District honors three times.
Karlie Bonam is the daughter of David and Melanie Bonam.
