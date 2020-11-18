As Kerr County hits its fourth-highest number of new COVID-19 infections in a single day since the pandemic began, the city of Kerrville has decided to close the inside of its library to the public and only maintain curbside service.
“In an abundance of caution, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will be temporarily closed to the public and will begin providing curbside checkout only beginning Monday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m.,” states a press release from the city. “All in-house library programs are also cancelled at this time.”
The library isn’t the only public space temporarily closed to the public as coronavirus cases have increased to well over 100 active infections. For example, an outbreak of the virus at the courthouse led to the closure of the district clerk’s office to in-person business. Those wishing to use the office’s services can call 830-792-2281.
