District clerk's office closed to in-person visits

As Kerr County hits its fourth-highest number of new COVID-19 infections in a single day since the pandemic began, the city of Kerrville has decided to close the inside of its library to the public and only maintain curbside service.

“In an abundance of caution, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will be temporarily closed to the public and will begin providing curbside checkout only beginning Monday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m.,” states a press release from the city. “All in-house library programs are also cancelled at this time.”

The library isn’t the only public space temporarily closed to the public as coronavirus cases have increased to well over 100 active infections. For example, an outbreak of the virus at the courthouse led to the closure of the district clerk’s office to in-person business. Those wishing to use the office’s services can call 830-792-2281. 

 

 

Curbside checkout process at library

Curbside checkout will be available Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Patrons may place reserves on items online, by phone at 830-258-1274, by email at circ.bhmlibrary@kerrvilletx.gov, or by text message at 830-215-0640. After receiving notification that items are ready for pickup, drive to the library and park in one of the four parking spots marked for curbside delivery. Follow the directions on the sign and staff will run the checked-out items to your vehicle. Library staff ask that patrons with items to return to continue to utilize the book drops located at the front of the library and at City Hall. — From the city of Kerrville press release

 

LIBRARY RESOURCES STILL AVAILABLE DURING TEMPORARY CLOSURE

The library’s digital collection, accessible from the internet, is open 24/7 Patrons can find e-books and e-audiobooks, digital magazines and more at www.bhmlibrary.org. Those who need assistance in using the digital resources can contact library staff Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., at 830-258-1274, or library.webmaster@kerrvilletx.gov. Members of the community may register or renew a card remotely via the online registration form found at www.bhmlibrary.org. For more information, contact the library reference desk at 830-258-1274, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

