Texas hit new highs on Tuesday for new cases, deaths and hospitalizations for the coronavirus.
More than 10,000 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, but 60 people died and more than 9,000 were hospitalized.
The surge, which is being felt in Kerr County, has continued to grow since the middle of June, and the hospitalization numbers have continued to skyrocketed each of the last nine days. Another 588 people were admitted to hospitals around the state.
The strain on San Antonio area hospitals started to show on Tuesday with 83% of hospital beds now occupied in the region, which includes Kerr County, and just 101 intensive care unit beds available. There are more than 1,300 people hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Antonio.
A similar situation was unfolding in the Austin area with 75% of hospital beds occupied and 85 ICU beds available.
The situation was also on the mind of those here in Kerr County and at Peterson Health.
"The positivity rate has increased dramatically since June 15," Peterson Health President and CEO Cory Edmondson said. "We’ve seen the rate increase from roughly 1% to an estimated 7-8%. Yes, that is concerning to us. We’ve increased the number of people testing as well which would naturally result in more positives; however, the increase in testing is also the result of people feeling more symptomatic and being exposed to a known positive case.
"This is happening across the state and nation. People are not taking social distancing, wearing masks, and other mitigating factors to prevent the spread seriously. The increase in the number of cases has the potential to overwhelm a health system and put people at risk. We’ve seen an increase in the number of positive cases we must admit and treat.
"Peterson remains vigilant and prepared. Daily, we are making adjustments as needed and adapting in order to meet the needs of our community. I’ve said from the beginning that we will be nimble, and we are. We’ve had to make some tough decisions and work harder than ever, around the clock, but it’s what we do."
(1) comment
I wholeheartedly agree with the spokesperson from Peterson. People are not taking this seriously. Despite there being a face mask order, there seems to be little or no enforcement. Kudos to HEB, Walmart, Grubrunners and The Lakehouse Restaurant for their enforcement of the face mask order. Unfortunately, there are many more businesses that need to follow suit. Cases will only continue to go up unless people take it seriously and businesses enforce the mask order. We only get one life. Shouldn't that be more important than griping about your freedom of choice?! Do it for your loved ones. They will appreciate it in the long run.
