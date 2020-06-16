Twenty-one Kerr County residents are among at least 89,108 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to the state health department. As of Monday, 19 patients had recovered, one had died and one infection was active, according to Peterson Health.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled approximately 28,036 statewide, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 238 were reporting coronavirus infections, according to TDSHS. At least 1,983 people had died from the disease in Texas and 1,499,015 had been tested. An estimated 59,089 people had recovered from the disease in Texas.
Nationwide, 576,334 people have recovered from the disease, 2,114,026 have been infected and 116,127 have died since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 23,984,592 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 8,056,492 had been infected since the pandemic began, 437,412 had died, and 3,892,757 had recovered, according to the university.
Texas COVID-19 hospitalizations keep rising, set 1-day high
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas continued an upward trend in hospitalizations of coronavirus patients, setting a new one-day high Monday for the seventh time in eight days.
That trend has local officials in some of the state’s largest cities urging residents to be diligent about social distancing and other measures such as wearing masks.
Texas health officials reported 2,326 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and 1,254 new cases, the most ever reported for a Monday, which is typically the lowest day of the week for new virus cases.
The actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.
The mayors of Austin and Dallas, two cities seeing a strong uptick strong uptick in cases and hospitalizations, urged diligence of social distancing and use of masks.
Hospitalization rate has been noted by Gov. Greg Abbott as a key indicator for re-opening the state economy, but Texas has been steadily expanding customer capacity for businesses for weeks, even as the number of new cases and hospitalizations have been steadily rising.
For example, restaurants were allowed to increase from 50% to 75% last Thursday. Hospitalization rate has been noted by Abbott as a key indicator for re-opening the state economy.
Abbott has said Texas has the testing ability and enough hospital beds and ventilators to handle a surge in new cases.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins called rising hospitalizations a tip-of-the-iceberg indicator of a bigger problem.
“The iceberg below the water is obviously far greater than the iceberg above it and a small increase in hospitalizations indicates a larger increase in illness,” Jenkins said.
In Austin, Mayor Steve Adler said businesses should minimize occupancy and use strong enforcement of facemask and social distancing policies.
Austin Interim Health Authority Mark Escott said the city had a 90% increase in cases over the last week. Hospitalizations rose by 50% and use of ventilators by 29% compared to the previous week.
Adler said the city is seeing its Hispanic and black communities hit especially hard.
“A lot of people are saying Black Lives Matter, because they do, but now you have to decide if it is more than a slogan, if you are willing to put that to action,” Adler said.
As Texas coronavirus hospitalizations rise, local officials can recommend precautions but they can't enforce many of them
For the fourth day in a row Monday, Texas reported record highs in hospitalizations from the new coronavirus. The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that there are 2,326 patients with COVID-19 in Texas hospitals — the highest number to date. Since Memorial Day, the state has also seen increases in the numbers of people testing positive for the virus.
The rise in cases and hospitalizations has caused Austin and Travis County to renew their stay-at-home orders. Reopened businesses there “are strongly encouraged” to operate their indoor spaces at 25% capacity or less and to provide services that promote physical distancing, like curbside pickup, according to KUT. But these orders can’t be enforced because Gov. Greg Abbott has allowed Texas restaurants to operate at 75% capacity and other businesses to operate at 50% capacity.
Abbott allowed businesses to begin reopening in May after a statewide stay-at-home order expired. And as he announced those reopening plans, he issued a new order that overruled any local governments’ mandates that certain businesses stay closed or that people not wearing masks in public could be fined or penalized.
As the coronavirus first gripped the state in March, though, Abbott allowed local officials to make their own decisions about business closures and stay-at-home orders.
Texas has not yet faced a shortage of available hospital beds, the availability of which are seen as a key gauge for the ability to handle a potential surge in coronavirus cases. Abbott has said the hospitalization rate — the proportion of infected Texans who are requiring hospitalization — is also a benchmark he’s closely monitoring. He cited it as an encouraging metric as the state’s stay-at-home order expired at the end of April.
Still, Abbott told KLBK-TV on Monday that too many Texans in their 20s are taking COVID-19 too lightly and criticized them for not taking safety precautions, like wearing masks in public. A DSHS spokesperson told The Dallas Morning News that local health officials had reported outbreaks among people in their 20s but that it was “too soon to have hard data.”
The governor also said last week that there was “no real need” to scale back on the state’s phased plan to reopen businesses because Texas has “so many hospital beds available to anybody who gets ill.” Abbott and John Zerwas, vice chancellor for health affairs of the University of Texas System, plan to give an update on Texas’ hospital capacity at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Analysis: In some places in Texas, sales tax revenues have risen during the pandemic
San Marcos and other cities have found a way to keep money flowing into their accounts in spite of the economic shutdown: the international shopping venue known as the internet.
Some of the biggest retailers don’t have to have their doors open to customers to stay in business and even to thrive. Amazon’s not the only big seller online, and the Texas cities those companies designate as the homes of their online stores reap the sales tax benefits — as if the stores themselves were based there. Best Buy, for instance, sources its internet sales to San Marcos.
And the online stores have remained open in this season of the coronavirus. The latest state sales tax distribution to cities — based on April’s taxable sales — was down 11.1%. At the same time, the sales tax allocation to San Marcos rose 51% for the same period.
Play that forward. Cities with financial hedges like that — and internet sales is only one of many — will be able to avoid budget cuts that are surely ahead for most other places, which also rely heavily on sales taxes but where brick-and-mortar stores have been closed for all or part of the last three months.
It’s an interesting quirk in tax policy, if that’s your thing. But it’s a sign of how the shift from economic boom to bust has been unevenly distributed. Some local governments will be taking bigger hits in sales tax revenue than others, and a few are prospering because of changes in shoppers’ habits.
The pandemic sent people home. Lots of them have to work from their homes. Lots of them had to buy some of the stuff — computers, cameras, printers and whatnot — to make their home offices function.
It’s not just work gear. People who can’t go out and do things spend more time at home, playing video games and streaming movies and TV shows and other assorted dross. That can be equipment-heavy, too.
If you can’t go to the store, you go online. And if you’re buying from a company online, the local portion of your sales taxes might not be going to the place where you live. In the case of Best Buy, for instance, those revenues are going to San Marcos. Buy something from Dell, and Round Rock picks up the local tax.
That’s been the subject of some tax policy wrestling matches, but during a pandemic, it’s had another, unexpected effect. It’s been an effective hedge, for some places, against the plunge in retail sales — and the taxes they generate — caused by stay-home policies, by temporary orders to close businesses, and by some Texans’ unwillingness to get out and shop during a pandemic, with or without the government telling them what to do.
Sales taxes are collected by the state, which then distributes the local share of the money to the cities where the sales were made. But in the case of internet sales, those distributions don’t necessarily go to the buyer’s location. Round Rock gets the local Dell taxes from online sales even if the buyer is in Fort Stockton. San Marcos gets the Best Buy local taxes even if the buyer is in Corpus Christi.
The fruits are evident in the latest distribution numbers from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. On average, Texas cities got 11.1% less in this year’s June tax distribution than they got last year; the May distributions were down an average of 5.1%.
Not all of these places are online or virtual destinations — some have distribution centers, or warehouses, or headquarters — but a number of Texas cities benefited from double-digit percentage sales tax increases in April or May, or both: San Marcos, Schertz, Victoria, Pflugerville, League City, McKinney, Lufkin, Carrollton and DeSoto. On the other end of the spectrum, 44 Texas cities — including Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin and Fort Worth — each saw double-digit percentage decreases in sales taxes.
Those at the bottom of the list will be looking at spending cuts and/or property tax increases when they write their next budgets in September and October. They’re bringing in much less money than expected.
Those at the top of the list won’t be trapped in that financial squeeze play.
With coronavirus cases climbing, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says "no real need" to scale back business reopenings
With the number of people hospitalized for the new coronavirus continuing to climb in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday that there’s “no real need to ratchet back the opening of businesses in the state.”
One of the reasons, he said in an interview with KYTX television in Tyler, is “because we have so many hospital beds available to anybody who gets ill.”
The state reported Friday that the number of people hospitalized in Texas who are confirmed to have the coronavirus has increased to a new peak of 2,166. That came after three days of record highs this week — reaching 2,153 hospitalized patients Wednesday — and a one-day dip Thursday to 2,008. On Saturday, the state broke another record and reported 2,242 hospitalized patients.
Meanwhile, the seven-day average of new daily confirmed cases of the virus also continues to climb. It reached an all-time high of 1,724 on Friday.
Asked about positive test numbers Friday, Abbott said he’s “concerned, but not alarmed.” He noted that testing has gone up across the state and that increased testing efforts in prisons and other high-risk areas are helping drive the higher numbers.
But as the reopening of businesses continues — as of Friday, restaurants in Texas are allowed to operate at 75% capacity, and almost all businesses can operate at 50% capacity — Abbott and other state officials have kept a close eye on the situation in Texas hospitals.
The number of available beds is seen as a key gauge for the state’s ability to handle a potential surge in coronavirus cases, and Abbott has said the hospitalization rate — the proportion of infected Texans who are requiring hospitalization — is a benchmark he’s closely monitoring. That number has trended slowly downward since April and was just over 8% on Friday.
And while the number of people hospitalized with the virus has climbed, state officials and local hospital leaders have expressed confidence in their capacities. The state is reporting a total of 1,502 available beds in intensive care units and 5,814 available ventilators. There are more than 14,000 available hospital beds across Texas, according to state figures.
The Texas Medical Center in Harris County, for instance, reported on its website Thursday that it has 207 COVID-19 patients in the ICU. It rated that number — less than 15% of its base capacity and less than 8% of its surge capacity, though that doesn't take into account people in the hospital for other reasons — as “no concern.” At the Harris Health System, which includes the Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital and Ben Taub Hospital, a spokesperson said this week there has been a slight uptick in cases, but they are mostly “holding steady” for now.
Dallas County reported over 370 people hospitalized Friday morning for the second day in a row. Cases in a hospital or an acute care setting had previously been hovering between 300 and 350.
And in San Antonio, city officials reported 122 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Thursday night. Officials at Baptist Health System, Methodist Healthcare and University Hospital said this week that they were not immediately concerned about their capacity levels.
In a later TV interview with WOAI in San Antonio, Abbott acknowledged an increase in hospitalizations in that city.
"However, for every person in a hospital bed, there are 10 open, available hospital beds available for them," he said. "So there's plenty of hospital capacity to be able to deal with COVID-19."
David Lakey, the state’s former top public health official, described Abbott’s tone as “appropriate.” He said the state needs to keep watching the numbers closely, but also keep them in perspective and not overreact.
“Our starting point right now is much better than most states,” he said. “The number of cases per million for Texas is less than half the average for the nation. The number of deaths per million, at least the national average, is five times that of which Texas has.”
In the television interview, Abbott urged people to still take precautions.
“There is this need, however, and that is, every single one of your viewers, they have the total ability themselves to make sure they do not get COVID-19,” he said. “It is their choice about whether or not they are gonna go out and congregate with others or go to a store, whatever it is they may want to do. It is incumbent upon every individual in Texas to make sure that they are doing all they can not to get or transmit COVID-19 as we do open up the economy. You have your own control of whether or not you will be getting this disease.”
Lakey echoed those comments, saying that if members of the public avoid crowded areas, wash their hands and wear masks, then governments and businesses will be able to proceed with reopening. Abbott has encouraged the wearing of masks but banned local authorities from implementing orders that impose fines for not wearing masks.
“If we don’t do those things, then, at some time, they may need to take a step backwards,” Lakey said.
But Austin Mayor Steve Adler pointed to the increase in hospitalizations in Austin since Memorial Day weekend as a reason for being cautious about allowing businesses to reopen.
“We said that the alarms would go off when we got to a place where we had 20 new hospital admittances as a seven-day daily average,” he said. “Today we have 29, which is giving us a seven-day average of 17. Just a week and a half ago, we were between eight and 10.”
Adler warned that if hospitals reach capacity, the quality of care will suffer — not only for COVID-19 patients, but for everyone.
"So we have to really try to avoid that surge if we can," he said.
Sustaining reopening will require people to continue social distancing and wearing face masks, he said.
"And the fact that it seems as if fewer people are doing that over time, I really do think it's putting at risk our ability to be able to sustain the reopening of the economy," he said. "And I think people need to hear that and internalize that.”
Texas set to resume executions after delay due to pandemic
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate condemned for fatally stabbing an 85-year-old woman more than two decades ago was scheduled to die by injection Tuesday, as the nation's busiest death penalty state prepared to resume executions following a four-month delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Prosecutors said Ruben Gutierrez, 43, was attempting to steal more than $600,000 that Escolastica Harrison had hidden in her home in Brownsville, located in Texas' southern tip, when he killed her in 1998. Gutierrez’s attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution after an appeals court last week overturned a stay.
If Gutierrez’s execution is carried out, he would be the first inmate in Texas to receive a lethal injection since Feb. 6 and the second U.S. inmate to be put to death since the country began to reopen after the pandemic shut down much of the U.S. After the country began to reopen, Missouri resumed executions in the U.S. on May 19.
In Texas, the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continues to increase as state officials have said hot spots such as prisons and meat packing plants have been responsible for the rising numbers. But state prison officials said safety measures they have put in place, including taking the temperatures of participants and providing them with personal protection equipment — will help executions to go forward.
“Yes, the agency can carry out the process safely for those participating and witnessing the execution,” said prison system spokesman Robert C. Hurst.
Six executions scheduled in Texas for earlier this year were postponed by an appeals court or judges because of the outbreak. A seventh was delayed over claims of intellectual disability. Gutierrez’s attorneys had also sought a coronavirus-related delay but were turned down Friday by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.
Also Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a stay in the case tied to Gutierrez’s request for DNA testing he says could point to the real killer and his claims his religious rights are being violated because the prison system won’t allow a chaplain to accompany him in the death chamber.
Gutierrez’s attorneys on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his execution over religious rights violations. The Texas prison system last year banned clergy from the death chamber following a Supreme Court ruling that halted the execution of another inmate, Patrick Murphy, who had requested a Buddhist adviser be allowed in the chamber. A trial in Houston federal court on Murphy’s case is still pending.
“Through hundreds of previous executions, the state of Texas has recognized that people being executed have the right to be in the presence of religious advisers when they face the end of their lives,” said Shawn Nolan, one of Mr. Gutierrez’s attorneys. “Mr. Gutierrez has that same right.”
The Texas Catholic Conference of Bishops has filed a brief with the high court in support of Gutierrez.
“To deny a prisoner facing imminent execution access to spiritual and religious guidance and accompaniment is cruel and inhuman,” said Bishop Daniel Flores of Brownsville.
Gutierrez has long maintained he didn’t kill Harrison. His attorneys say there’s no physical or forensic evidence connecting him to the killing. Two others were also charged in the case.
Authorities said Gutierrez befriended Harrison, a mobile home park manager and retired teacher, so he could rob her. Prosecutors said Harrison had a mistrust of banks and hid her money underneath a false floor in her bedroom closet.
Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz has called Gutierrez’s appeals “delay tactics.” Prosecutors have said the request for DNA testing is a “ruse” and Gutierrez was convicted on various pieces of evidence, including a confession.
“It is time for justice to be served for Mrs. Harrison,” Saenz said.
Gutierrez would be the third inmate put to death this year in Texas and the seventh in the U.S.
County 'losing ground' to COVID, Sebesta says
ANGLETON — The 33 new cases Brazoria County officials reported Monday evening show the county "is losing ground" in its efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, the county's top elected official said.
“The numbers for the last week have gone up,” County Judge Matt Sebesta said. “We had 37 on Friday, 42 yesterday, 33 today and I know there’s been others that have come in since they cut the count off today. So we’re seeing a rise in cases all over the county.”
Only one child was among the new positive tests announced Monday, an Alvin boy younger than 10. Most of the cases — almost two-thirds — were among working-age adults.
“Most of our new cases are people under the age of 50, and so what that tells me is our folks over 50 are being a little bit more cautious about getting out and interacting and maybe a little bit better about maybe wearing masks or washing their hands or social distancing,” Sebesta said. “It seems a lot of our cases are folks in their 20s, 30s and 40s that may have dropped their guard.”
Also following a trend is the lack of cases linked to assisted-living facilities — neither residents nor employees were among Monday's new cases. Demi-John had its first reported case when a woman in her 30s tested positive, county data show.
Pearland and Alvin remained hot spots for infections but were not the only northern county cities showing up on Monday's update. Iowa Colony saw infections of a man in his 70s, a woman in her 50s and two men in their 20s. Manvel and Rosharon each added one new case, each of a man in his 30s.
Alvin had the most new infections Monday with nine. In addition to the boy, two women in their 20s, a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 40s, two men in their 60s and a man younger than 20 tested positive.
Confirmed cases in Pearland include a man in his 30s, a man and woman both in their 20s, and a woman in her 70s.
An Angleton woman in her 60s and a man in his 20s were reported positive for COVID-19, as were a man and a woman in their 20s from nearby in Holiday Lakes.
Two Lake Jackson women, one in her 40s and one in her 50s, and a man in his 60s joined a Clute man in his 40s among Brazosport cases.
A man and woman in their 20s, both residents of Sweeny, rounded out the new confirmed cases.
Officials also reported four new probable cases. Three are Pearland residents — a man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s and a woman in her 70s — and the fourth is an Alvin woman in her 30s.
Probable cases are people who are exhibiting COVID symptoms and are linked to others who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Those considered probable for the disease are urged to self-isolate.
“If they’re in the same household, they’re exhibiting the same symptoms, then CDC and the Texas Department of Health and Human Services have determined that that is a case,” Sebesta said. “We just call it a probable case because they’ve not actually been tested.”
County changes coronavirus reporting
County officials are changing the way they are reporting coronavirus cases.
Now, members of the Cooke County COVID-19 Joint Information Center only release the number of active cases, the age and gender of those with active coronavirus infection and where they are from within the county. They also add if there are any fatalities. Previously, the JIC reported total number of cases tested, those that tested negative, those that tested positive, demographics for all positive patients, the number of recovered cases and the number of pending test results. Data is released Monday through Friday.
The change, which went into effect Wednesday, June 10, was implemented for several reasons, according to the JIC. There is a steady decrease in the testing of individuals who are presenting actual coronavirus symptoms; there is an increase in antibody testing by numerous different sources; out-of-county testing is not reported locally unless there is a positive result, causing county numbers to differ from the state; and there is a large number of “pending” cases that aren’t being reported to the JIC as confirmed negative cases, according to the Cooke County Pandemic Information Page on Facebook.
Cooke County Judge Jason Brinkley said Monday, June 15, that due to changes in reporting by the Texas Department of State Health Services “several weeks ago,” antibody tests are now included in the numbers for testing, as well as any presumptive positive cases as determined by the state.
“Since tests are now being reported by numerous sources that are under obligation to report the results to DSHS but not to the county, accurately tracking that information at the local level is basically impossible,” Brinkley said of the change in reporting, adding the county doesn’t want to distribute information that is not “reasonably accurate.”
He also said the antibody testing results could report as a positive case while it may not be an active case.
Antibody tests can show if someone was previously infected with the coronavirus, even if they have since recovered.
“We will continue to report and monitor all known active cases of COVID-19,” Brinkley said.
The county is also reporting a decline of people getting tested for the coronavirus at its testing site at North Texas Medical Center, 1900 Hospital Blvd. The white coronavirus surge tent had equipment moved out of it Monday because of the “low volume of tests” being administered, the JIC reports. The tent is scheduled to be taken down today, Tuesday, June 16, and may take a couple of days to dismantle, according to JIC spokeswoman Kristi Rigsby.
As of 10:45 a.m. Sunday, June 14, there were 23 positive cases of the coronavirus reported in the county, according to the TDSHS.
As of noon Friday, the county reported four active cases and no fatalities.
Brinkley said the county does not reportedly have any residents hospitalized from its current active cases of the coronavirus. He previously told the Register there had been three hospitalizations at hospitals outside of the county with residents who had tested positive for the virus. As of Monday afternoon, Brinkley wasn’t aware of any additional hospitalizations, he said.
As of press time Monday, there were 2,105,482 reported cases of the coronavirus nationwide and 115,998 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine. In Texas, there were 88,982 reported cases and 1,985 deaths.
COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a coronavirus named SARS-CoV-2. It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China.
Follow the Gainesville Daily Register online for updates as the situation surrounding the coronavirus is developing.
