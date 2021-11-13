The weather pattern favors dry weather through Sunday across the Hill Country. Temperatures remain seasonably cool at night with warmer temperatures expected Sunday afternoon.
SATURDAY MORNING CHILL
A chill in the air is expected Saturday morning, and patchy frost may be observed in a few locations.
It won’t take long for sunshine to warm things up. High temperatures climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s. This is close to our average high temperature of 70 degrees for this time of the year.
Winds return to a southerly direction during the afternoon hours. Wind speeds average 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon. Humidity values are low enough for elevated grassfire dangers during the peak heating hours of the day.
NOT AS COLD SATURDAY NIGHT
Clear skies continue Saturday night. Southerly winds are expected to keep temperatures warmer overnight. Lows end up in the 40- to 45-degree range for most areas.
Southwest winds continue at 5 to 10 mph throughout the night.
SUNDAY WARMTH
Sunday trends warmer than average with southwest winds increasing our daytime high into the middle and upper 70s.
Southwest winds increase to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible.
Humidity levels should be higher but still comfortable.
PATCHY FOG LATE SUNDAY NIGHT
Fair skies are expected Sunday night. Moisture levels are high enough for a few areas of patchy fog development by daybreak Monday.
Lows drop to near 45 degrees.
REPEAT FORECAST ON MONDAY
Monday looks almost identical to Sunday. Humidity levels will be higher. Temperatures end up in the middle to upper 70s for highs.
WHERE’S THE RAIN?
Rain chances are not great the next five to seven days. There could be a few light showers or storms Tuesday into Wednesday, but chances are low at the moment.
A strong cold front will drop temperatures Thursday and Friday.
