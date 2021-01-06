GIRLS
HARPER 79, JUNCTION 27
Harper improves to 13-2 on the season after taking down Junction 79-27 Tuesday night.
Talli Millican scored 24 points and Whitney Spaeth added 12 points for the Ladyhorns.
Millican hit three 3-pointers and Spaeth added two 3-pointers in the victory.
Harper jumped to a 48-12 lead at intermission
Kylie Wolsey and Carter Wood led Harper in rebounds with a total of eight apiece.
MASON 70, CENTER POINT 9
Center Point is a very young team this year with promise of a great future.
Senior Hailey Rayburn scored three points and freshman starters Destiny Johnson and Jazmin Gonzalez added three points for the Lady Pirates as they fell to Mason 70-9 Monday evening.
Johnson and Gonzalez hit a 3-point bucket apiece in the contest.
Rayburn led the Lady Pirates in total rebounds with eight on the night.
COMFORT 42, BLANCO 38
The Comfort Deer earned their first district victory Tuesday night as they defeated Blanco 42-38 at home.
Ashlynn Rodriguez led the Deer with 18 points.
Kallie Doss added seven points and Erin Alt scored six points as the Deer start off district play with a 1-0 record.
The Deer face Lago Vista Friday on the road at 6:30 p.m.
BOYS
LEGACY 53, OLH 52
OLH dropped another incredibly close contest to Legacy Tuesday night 53-52 on the road.
OLH has lost five games by a combined total of eight points.
Cade Crawley scored four points in the first quarter and Sam Ibarra went 2-for-2 from the line.
David Schultz also made a shot from the charity line in the first period.
Ibarra, Schultz and Crawley added a bucket apiece in the second quarter and Austin McDorman hit a charity shot as OLH trailed 26-23 at the half.
Free throws hurt the Hawks in the third period as they went 2-of-7 from the line.
Trailing 45-36 after three, OLH rallied as Crawley scored four of his 12 points in the fourth period as they fell short by one point in the end.
OLH drops to 6-5 on the season and will face Schertz John Paul II Friday at 6:30 p.m. at OLH Gym.
INGRAM 51, HONDO 45
After trailing 10-6 in the first period, Ingram went on a 16-4 run to close out the first half with a 22-14 lead at the break.
The momentum carried into the third quarter as Ingram extended their lead to 40-30.
Hondo rallied outscoring Ingram 15-11 in the final quarter, but the Warriors held on for a much needed 51-45 victory Tuesday night in Hondo.
