Texas' coronavirus surge continued unheeded on Saturday with a record number of people testing positive, and 99 new deaths related to the virus.
On Saturday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported another record day of new cases with 10,351 new cases, but it's the continued increase in hospitalizations that worries state officials.
On Saturday, 10,083 people were hospitalized. According to data on the state's coronavirus website, about 79% of the state's hospital beds are occupied, and COVID-19 patients account for about 22% of the total patients across the state.
In the San Antonio trauma area, which includes Kerr County, more than 1,500 people are now hospitalized with lab-confirmed COVID-19. Hospitals in the region were operating at 87% capacity, and there are 77 intensive care unit beds left in the region. The number of COVID-19 patients are account for 33% of the region's hospitalizations.
The coronavirus killed 504 people this week alone in Texas. The state's death toll is now more than 3,100.
The Texas Tribune reported that among the recent deaths were a Northeast Baptist Hospital patient in San Antonio who was in his 30s, a Grand Prairie man in his 40s, a Garland woman in her 60s who had no underlying conditions, a 73-year-old man who was about to go home from a prison rehabilitation program and a baby boy in Corpus Christi who wasn’t 6 months old yet.
The crush of patients at border hospitals is one alarming new sight in Texas. In rural Starr County, which has one hospital and no intensive care unit, County Judge Eloy Vera said Friday that doctors were down to two ventilators and that the local health director was calling around the country looking for places to send their most severe virus patients. “There aren't any hospitals in Texas that would take them, so he was looking at maybe sending them to New York. It's bad,” Vera said.
He said the county is also seeking a refrigerated trailer to store the dead because the local funeral home already had seven or eight bodies waiting to be processed — more than it could handle at one time.
The escalating crisis led members of Texas' congressional delegation to ask Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar for a field hospital in the Rio Grande Valley as soon as possible. Republican Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz of Texas also signed the letter, writing there was “no indication that case counts will level out soon.”
“Our healthcare providers remain wholly overwhelmed,” the letter says.
During the early weeks of the pandemic, overflow medical shelters were quickly set up in Dallas and Houston, but they closed in April without ever housing a single patient. Abbott announced at the end of that month that Texas would begin reopening after just a few weeks of stay-at-home orders. Mayors in Texas' big cities and health experts winced at the speed, saying it was too soon.
Bars reopened in May, but were ordered shuttered again a month later as Texas cases began climbing again. Abbott on Friday urged the public, again, to wear masks and warned of another shutdown if the spread isn't stopped.
“The next step would have to be a lockdown," Abbott said. "The last thing I want to do, the last thing anybody in Texas wants to do is see another lockdown.”
A resurgence of long lines for virus tests in Texas has also been accompanied by delays in getting results. Veronica Seever, co-owner of Leaf Landscaping Supply in Austin, said she and her family received their COVID-19 test results Tuesday after a 14-day wait.
Seever went with her husband and 16-year-old son to get tested at an urgent care clinic east of Austin after two of their employees tested positive. She said all three of them had to miss eight days of work during their 14-day self-isolation period, with no results in sight.
“That was a big frustration for us,” Seever said. “We are trying to be socially responsible and make sure we are not out in public or at work spreading, but when it takes that long to get a test, people are missing work that don’t necessarily need to be missing work.”
