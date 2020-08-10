Kerrville police are investigating a burglary at Dollar General reported to KPD this morning.
In a photo posted to Facebook this afternoon, a sign in the door of the store reads that “we can’t open” due to a “robbery.”
A Kerrville police spokesperson told The Times that the offense under investigation is a burglary that may have happened overnight.
Burglary, defined by the penal code, is when a thief enters a building, vehicle or home without the owner’s consent and with the intent to steal. Robbery is when a thief causes or threatens bodily injury in the course of stealing.
The store is at 3200 Legion Dr.
More information will be released when available.
