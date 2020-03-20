Kerrville Farmers Market wares will be available by order and curbside pickup until further notice, in response to local and state restrictions on public gatherings.
The organization that runs the event, Kerrville Farmers Market Downtown, announced the news late Thursday.
"As we work together during this unprecedented situation, we remind ourselves of the fundamental values that connect us," states a message from the organization on social media. "Compassion. Sustainability. Sensibility. Flexibility. Community. Humor. These shared values help us avoid hysteria in challenging times, and guide us against extreme actions that can be more harmful than the actual threat. They also direct us to take care of each other, and to be prudent and thoughtful in our response to a rapidly shifting environment."
Those who wish to receive weekly ordering information may send an email to kerrvillefm@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.