Five Kerr County residents are among at least 32,332 people in Texas who tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the state health department. As of Saturday, four had recovered and one was recovering.
Of Texas's 254 counties, 213 reported coronavirus infections, according to information from the state health department. At least 884 people had died from the disease in Texas and 407,398 had been tested. An estimated 16,090 people had recovered from the disease in Texas. Those currently hospitalized in Texas with COVID-19 totaled 1,540. Available ventilators and ICU beds totaled 6,127 and 2,055, respectively.
Nationwide, 187,180 people have recovered from the disease, 1,180,634 have been infected and 68,934 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S., 7,285,178 had been tested for the virus.
Worldwide, at least 3,603,217 had been infected, deaths numbered 252,102, and 1,174,006 people had recovered, according to the university.
Top five Texas counties for confirmed infections
Harris County - 6,838
Dallas County - 4,133
Tarrant County - 2,584
Travis County - 1,756
Bexar County - 1,613
Confirmed infections in nearby counties
Kendall County - 16
Bandera County - 6
Gillespie - 4
Medina County - 20
Uvalde County - 6
Blanco County - 6
Llano County - 3
Mason County - 24
Hays County - 168
Comal County - 58
Frio County - 10
Mayor says help coming as cases climb near Texas meat plants
A surge of coronavirus cases in the Texas Panhandle, a crucial region for the nation's beef supply, has federal officials sending help to Amarillo to try to control rising numbers of infections over the past week, the mayor said Monday.
The Amarillo area is responsible for 25% of the nation's fed beef supply, Mayor Ginger Nelson said, as the community joins others in the Midwest where the virus has sickened hundreds of meatpacking workers and threatens to disrupt the nation's supply of pork and beef.
In Texas, more than 240 cases are linked to a JBS USA plant in Moore County, according to Lara Anton, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of State Health Services. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has previously singled out the county as an area of concern.
Confirmed cases in neighboring Potter County have doubled over the past week to more than 800, and at least nine people have died.
“I’m hopeful they will be able to help us box in where our current hot spots are," Nelson said of the strike force coming to the area, which she expected to arrive soon as Monday. “So that we can protect our hospital capacity and begin to strategize why it is our city is having the numbers that we’re having.”
JBS USA spokeswoman Nikki Richardson said the company, although notified about the task force, does not know what their plan is or how it will affect the plant.
Meanwhile, “the facility is open and operating, despite increased absenteeism in recent weeks. We are doing our best to safely provide food for the country during a challenging time,” she said in an email.
University of Texas investigated for links to Wuhan lab
The University of Texas system is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Education for its involvement with the infectious diseases laboratory in Wuhan, China, and its potential links to Beijing and roughly 24 Chinese state-owned companies, including telecom giant Huawei, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.
The investigation comes after the UT system received $172.5 million in federal stimulus money from the CARES Act.
The Education Department's Office of General Counsel sent a letter to Chancellor James Milliken last week requesting that it provide documentation of its dealings with the Chinese laboratory U.S. officials now believe was where the coronavirus was experimented on and leaked from, despite prior conflicting reports.
The U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence said Thursday that intelligence agencies are investigating whether the coronavirus outbreak could be "the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan."
In 2019, through NIAID, the National Institutes of Health committed $3.7 million over six years to research the risk of an outbreak similar to SARS-CoV-2 in Wuhan, according to a report by Newsweek. Part of this funding, allocated to a nongovernmental organization, EcoHealth Alliance, was recently halted by the Trump administration.
The U.S. Department of Education letter sent to Chancellor Milliken requests records of gifts or contracts from the Wuhan Institute of Virology to the UT system and records pertaining to its connection with Huawei, the 5G equipment maker blacklisted by the U.S. Department of Commerce. The Federal Communications Commission has also classified Huawei a national security threat for its alleged acts of espionage.
According to the U.S. Education Department, the UT system reported 10 contracts with Huawei and 24 contracts with Chinese state-owned universities between 2014 and 2019, totaling nearly $13 million.
A UT spokesperson told The Hill in a statement that it would "continue to respond to any request from state and federal authorities, should they arise."
Texas oil regulator says idea to cut production is likely 'dead'
As demand for oil has plunged across the world, Texas oil regulators are not expected to impose cuts to production Tuesday, a move that has been discussed widely since the coronavirus began spreading in the United States.
“We have probably missed our opportunity to lead on this,” Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton told Bloomberg TV on Monday.
The commission, which regulates the state’s huge oil and gas industry, is holding a public virtual meeting Tuesday, and Sitton said the process to potentially curb oil production in Texas — also called prorationing — has been “purely a political discussion.”
“I think proration is dead now,” Sitton said.
Railroad Commission Chairman Wayne Christian wrote an op-ed in the Houston Chronicle last week opposing prorationing. The third commissioner, Christi Craddick, has not said whether she will support the issue, but Sitton said the commissioners may not even take a vote during Tuesday’s meeting.
Texas governor to provide coronavirus updates
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will provide updates on the new coronavirus during a news conference starting at 2:30 p.m. CT, which is available to watch live courtesy of KXAS-TV. Last week, Abbott rolled out the first phase of the state's reopening plan, allowing some businesses — like retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls — to reopen with limited occupancy. The governor said then that more openings — including looser restrictions for businesses like barbershops, hair salons, bars and gyms — could go into effect as early as May 18.
Nursing home death rocks Brazoria County
Windsong Care Center in Pearland is working to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus, hours after a resident in her 70s became the seventh person in Brazoria County to die from the spread of COVID-19.
The woman was one of seven people at the facility to have contracted the disease, county officials said.
“Windsong has taken steps to isolate residents where we have been able to confirm COVID-19 positive results,” owner and administrator Vicki Morel said in a statement. “Staff confirmed infected are quarantined at home. Immediately testing everyone at the facility will hopefully allow us to mitigate the virus from spreading even further among our frail population and front-line staff.”
Morel also issued condolences to the victim’s family.
The resident who died had underlying health conditions but was not under hospital care, county spokeswoman Sharon Trower said. The county had not experienced outbreaks in any nursing home or assisted living centers prior to Sunday.
“We had been blessed prior to this,” Trower said. “We are sad about it, but we are working to keep this as small as possible.”
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said the virus was originally brought in by an employee last week. A state task force conducted tests over the weekend and seven residents tested positive, he said.
“Getting any cases in a nursing home from day one has been a concern,” Sebesta said. “That is why the governor put in rules very early on in regards to healthcare facilities, and because it is known that if it gets in where you have a susceptible population that are in a facility, it is apt to spread.”
The employee is not a resident of Brazoria County, Sebesta said.
'Between 0 and 100%': Texas schools weigh the odds of students returning this fall
Texas schools might start bringing students back to classrooms on staggered schedules in the fall. Or they might have some students show up at school while others continue their coursework online.
Or they might stay completely virtual until 2021.
While it's much too early to pin down all the permutations of how and where COVID-19 might remain a health risk come August, Texas superintendents are starting to game out how public education will look in the fall.
Since Gov. Greg Abbott closed all schools in late March, school districts have cobbled together combinations of online learning and old-school written worksheets handed out to students without reliable internet. The evolving, makeshift system has raised concerns about students without computers being left out and overwhelmed parents struggling with their new roles as home school teachers.
Some superintendents worry that students will fall ever further behind the longer school buildings are closed. And they know they must improve remote teaching in case the return date ends up being even further off than projected.
They’re watching the number of cases rise and fall in their regions as the state slowly begins allowing some businesses to reopen and some public health experts warn against sudden moves. They're stocking up on Chromebooks and hard-to-find Wi-Fi hotspots.
And they're cautiously rolling out information to staff and parents as they weigh the health risks of bringing kids back too early.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath has been holding biweekly phone calls with superintendents across the state to discuss plans, but no official decisions have been made.
“The bigger question is: How can you plan to be nimble so that if the situation changes quickly, you can adjust to the change either way, either toward bringing kids into buildings, or perhaps once you bring kids into building, having to put them back into distance learning environments?” said Brian Woods, superintendent of Northside Independent School District in San Antonio.
“If you ask me today, what’s the percentage chance we come back in August? I have no idea. Somewhere between 0 and 100%.”
Employers can fill jobs if workers opt not to return to work because of coronavirus, Texas Workforce Commission says
Gov. Greg Abbott’s office released flexible guidelines last week allowing certain employees to refuse to return to work and still receive unemployment benefits. But according to the Texas Workforce Commission, employers don’t have to hold onto those jobs for people until they’re able to return to work.
“The employer does have a right to replace an employee if that employee is not able to go to work,” said Cisco Gamez, a spokesman for the commission. “That person who is not able to go to work because of COVID-19 reasons, they may still be eligible for benefits on a case-by-case basis.”
People who are high risk — over the age of 65 or with underlying health conditions, per the Texas Department of State Health Services — can refuse to return to work and still receive unemployment insurance. This exception also applies to workers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or live with someone who’s high risk or has the virus. People can also refuse to return to work if they are self-quarantining or lack access to child care.
Since the week ending March 14, more than 2.1 million Texans have filed for unemployment, Gamez said. The commission has paid out more than $3.4 billion in benefits from state and federal funding.
Health care workers are living in treehouses, RVs and hotels to protect their families from coronavirus
It’s been more than a month since Marissa Hudler hugged her kids. Fearful of accidentally bringing the new coronavirus home, she and her husband — both health care workers — sent their two sons to stay at their grandparents’ house in March and don’t expect they’ll return for weeks.
For now, their home is quiet. Conversation with their kids is confined to video calls and the occasional socially distanced visit in a parking lot — where the family gathered to sing “Happy Birthday” to the younger son last month.
“I wish I could have been able to hug him and love on him,” said Hudler, a nurse. “My biggest fear is not if I get it, it’s just if I transfer it to someone else.”
Hudler, like other health care professionals across Texas, is taking precautions to avoid inadvertently acting as a vector for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Some providers follow a strict regimen of changing and showering in locker rooms at work, or immediately dumping dirty scrubs in the laundry machine. Others have moved out of their homes in favor of bunking in dorms and hotels; one even took up residence in a children’s treehouse.
Robert Hancock, president-elect of the Texas College of Emergency Physicians, said the “turning point” that made him start taking extra precautions was learning that emergency doctors in Washington and New Jersey had been placed on ventilators. Soon after, a relatively young X-ray tech he works with became sick and the son of his local mayor, in the north Dallas-Fort Worth suburb Trophy Club, died from the coronavirus.
“You start seeing stuff like that, it’s a little more close to home,” said Hancock, who works in emergency departments in Texas and Oklahoma and said he now avoids contact with his much older sister and his mother, who lives down the street.
Lawsuit claims ICE's El Paso field office is making detained immigrants' communication with lawyers impossible during coronavirus
The Trump administration has been hit with a lawsuit alleging it is systematically violating the basic constitutional rights of detained immigrants by making communication with attorneys nearly impossible.
The lawsuit states, among other allegations, that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents from the El Paso field office are denying detainees access to counsel by severely limiting or eliminating telephone use inside the El Paso Processing Center and the Otero County Processing Center. (Otero is in New Mexico but in the El Paso office’s jurisdiction.)
The lawsuit is a class-action filing that alleges lack of telephone use is even more dire during the new coronavirus pandemic, which has severely limited in-person visits.
“In-person visits by out-of-state counsel to El Paso or Otero often are prohibitively expensive and unreasonably time-consuming. In-person visits by any counsel — including local attorneys — have been rendered impossible with the COVID-19-related shutdowns,” the filing states.
The chief complaints in the lawsuit include that ICE officials in those centers are obstructing access to all confidential communications with attorneys, allowing for no privacy to plaintiffs when they are able to make calls and, when calls are made available, only providing options that are “prohibitively” costly.
ICE is also not providing indigent detainees with free telephone access to reach out to nonprofit services providers or government entities.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has brought new attention to the allegations, attorneys said the practice has been in place since late last year.
“Immigration Justice Campaign staff and volunteers have been tracking this issue since we began remote bond work in El Paso last fall,” said Katie Shepherd, an attorney with the Immigration Justice Campaign. “ICE repeatedly assured us that they were working on a solution, but these turned out to be empty promises, making litigation the necessary next step.”
ICE declined to comment on the lawsuit, saying it does not discuss pending litigation.
Bonnen warns big retailers to enforce social distancing
Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen warned Monday morning that major retail stores may be hindering the ability of smaller businesses to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic by not following guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.
In a series of tweets, the outgoing GOP speaker cited “some of our largest home improvement superstores,” saying workers are not wearing masks and keeping 6 feet of distance. He put the onus on the stores’ “corporate owners” to make sure the guidelines are being followed, suggesting their negligence hurts small businesses that would like to reopen soon.
"These owners are the engine moving the reopening of Texas forward so they can pay their bills and employees,” Bonnen wrote. "It is time we start calling out the retail giants for their disgusting disregard for the safety of others and the well-being of their neighboring businesses.”
Bonnen’s tweets come three days after Texas reopened all stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls at 25% capacity. The businesses to which Bonnen is apparently referring have remained open through the pandemic because they were classified as essential services under Gov. Greg Abbott’s stay-at-home order, which expired Thursday.
"I’m tired of navigating a germ pool in an overcrowded Lowe’s, Home Depot, and WalMart,” Bonnen said. "They haven’t dealt with the devastation of having to turn customers away and yet their behavior might be what keeps hair salons and gyms closed and restaurants at restricted capacity.”
Abbott has held off on reopening hair salons and gyms for now, suggesting he could do so in a May 18 announcement or sooner. But pressure has been building, including among some Republicans in the House, to reopen those businesses immediately.
As part of the Abbott order that went into effect Friday, all businesses are asked to keep employees at least 6 feet apart from others and to “consider having all employees wear cloth face coverings.” More broadly, Abbott has encouraged all Texans to wear face coverings but has not required it, and he has prevented local governments from doling out punishment for noncompliance.
Nearly 2% of Walker County population has filed for unemployment during pandemic
Nearly 2% of Walker County’s population have filed unemployment claims since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Monday, when the number of new confirmed cases grew to 308 locally.
Texas began to reopen one of the world’s largest economies on Friday as restaurants, malls, retailers and movie theaters were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity in the state’s most populous areas. Those in counties with fewer than five coronavirus cases could operate at 50%.
According to the Texas Workforce Commission website, the state had received 2.08 million claims for unemployment benefits as of Monday. Texas has allocated nearly $3.1 billion in state and federal funding to pay unemployment benefits.
Restaurant workers made up the largest group of those filing claims within Walker County, after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order last month shutting down dining rooms of restaurants around the state, leading to massive layoffs.
Dentist office employees were the second largest group of claimants in Walker County, with many offices in the area furloughing staff members to cope with budget crunches. Other industries with a high amount of claims included: food service contractors, limited-service restaurants and department stores.
The Gulf Coast region had 297,193 unemployment claims — around 4.1% of the population.
Local health officials on Monday reported 18 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 114 within the general public and 194 within Walker County’s seven prison units. The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest that people can have the disease without showing symptoms.
Carnival to launch three cruises from Galveston in August
Carnival Cruise Line will begin to phase in service Aug. 1 with eight ships — including three leaving from Galveston, the cruise line announced Monday.
The other five cruises are set to depart from two Florida cities: Miami and Port Canaveral. The rest of the company’s cruises are canceled through at least the end of August, according to a statement. The cruise line said it chose these cities because they’re where the company has “significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests.”
Cruise ships across the world were the sites of early outbreaks for the new coronavirus. In February, cruise ship evacuees quarantined at a San Antonio military base were among the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas. A U.S. House committee announced last week that it's investigating Carnival for its handling of the crisis.
"We are committed to supporting all public health efforts to manage the COVID-19 situation," the company said in a statement. "We are taking a measured approach, focusing our return to service on a select number of homeports where we have more significant operations that are easily accessible by car for the majority of our guests."
Health experts say it's time for more testing and fewer Texas prison inmates
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has tested about 1,700 symptomatic inmates for the new coronavirus — about 1% of the state’s prison population, according to department reports. More than 70% of those inmates have tested positive. At least 25 infected prisoners and employees have died. But, like in the rest of the state, the scope of the virus’ spread in prisons is still largely unknown because testing has been limited.
Epidemiologists say more testing is needed in prisons because they are incubators for disease, which can endanger prisoners, staff and surrounding communities. “Most [prison outbreaks] have begun with introductions from staff," said Dr. Chris Beyrer, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
TDCJ’s coronavirus policies have evolved during the pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott directed the prisons to cancel all inmate visitation, and the units increased their cleaning, among other efforts. Some lawmakers and advocates have praised TDCJ for how it has tackled a complex, ever-changing crisis. But infectious disease experts and prisoner rights advocates say much more needs to be done, starting with mass testing of inmates and reducing the overall prisoner population.
