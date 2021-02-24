The city implemented a one-time billing adjustment due to the toll last week’s storm took on residents, many of whom were without power and running water for a time.
The next bill customers receive will be charged at the lower of 1) actual charges for the current month 2) last month’s charge, a city press release announced.
“This one-time adjustment applies to both residential and commercial accounts and should help customers with winter storm-related water consumption increases due to freeze related leaks or dripping faucets,” reads the city release. “All customers are eligible for the adjustment, and if applied, it will take the place of the usual courtesy leak adjustment process that the city offers.”
The city also will not use the period of the storm to determine sewer fees, according to the release.
“We assume that in the winter months of December, January and February, most of the water used goes into the wastewater system because irrigation is lowest during these months,” the release reads. “Normally, we average the water usage in those months and use it to set a residential sewer rate that is in place for the next 12 months. Due to high water consumption during the storm, usage during your billing period that contains the storm will NOT be used for sewer averaging.”
For more information, call the city at 830-258-1504.
