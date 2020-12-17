ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — David Azore had 15 points to lead five Texas-Arlington players in double figures as the Mavericks rolled past Dallas Christian 109-48 on Thursday night.
Brandyn Talbot added 13 points for the Mavericks. Jordan Phillips, Fredelin De La Cruz and Shahada Wells each had 12 apiece. De La Cruz also had 10 rebounds.
Tilyr Hobson had 11 points for the Crusaders.
It was the first meeting between the schools.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.