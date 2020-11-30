SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Texas High School Basketball Coaches Association rankings for week of Nov. 30:
BOYS PUBLIC
Class 6A
1. Duncanville, 6-0; 2. Richardson, 1-0; 3. Waxahachie, 3-1; 4. Alvin Shadow Creek, 3-0; 5. Fort Bend Elkins, 3-0; 6. Humble Summer Creek, 3-2; 7. Houston Bellaire, 2-0; 8. Odessa Permian, 2-0; 9. Humble Atascocita, 4-0; 10. Killeen Ellison, 6-0; 11. Austin Westlake, 4-1; 12. Allen, 4-0; 13. SA Wagner, 0-3; 14. McKinney, 7-0; 15. EP Americas, 2-0; 16. Coppell, 2-0; 17. SA Northside O'Connor, 7-0; 18. Converse Judson, 5-1; 19. Beaumont West Brook, 3-1; 20. SA Johnson, 3-0; 21. Lewisville, 3-2; 22. Laredo Alexander, 4-0; 23. South Grand Prairie, 1-0; 24. Cy Ranch, 6-0; 25. League City Clear Falls, 4-1.
Class 5A
1. Lancaster, 1-4; 2. Fort Bend Hightower, 0-1; 3. Mansfield Timberview, 0-1; 4. Beaumont United, 4-0; 5. FW Wyatt, 3-2; 6. Dallas Kimball, 3-2; 7. Amarillo, 4-0; 8. Manor, 4-0; 9. Leander, 1-1; 10. Manvel, 4-1; 11. Dallas Highland Park, 3-2; 12. Crosby, 3-2; 13. Huntsville, 0-0; 14. Mount Pleasant, 2-0; 15. Leander Glenn, 3-0; 16. Frisco Wakeland, 5-0; 17. Dallas South Oak Cliff, 3-1; 18. Prosper Rock Hill, 4-1; 19. EP Chapin, 2-0; 20. Frisco Memorial, 3-3; 21. Lucas Lovejoy, 4-0; 22. SA Brackenridge, 2-1; 23. Nederland, 5-0; 24. NRH Birdville, 3-3; 25. McAllen Rowe, 3-2.
Class 4A
1. Dallas Faith Family, 5-0; 2. Houston Yates, 4-0; 3. Argyle, 4-1; 4. Stafford, 0-2; 5. Dallas Carter, 6-1; 6. Boerne, 2-1; 7. Decatur, 4-1; 8. Dallas Lincoln, 0-1; 9. WF Hirschi, 2-2; 10. Fredericksburg, 4-0; 11. China Spring, 2-2; 12. Lubbock Estacado, 5-1; 13. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 3-2; 14. Seminole, 1-1; 15. CC Tuloso-Midway, 0-0; 16. Austin LBJ, 1-5; 17. CC Miller, 6-0; 18. Huffman Hargrave, 6-0; 19. FW Dunbar, 1-3; 20. Silsbee, 0-3; 21. Alvarado, 5-0; 22. Tyler Chapel Hill, 1-0; 23. Levelland, 3-1; 24. Waco La Vega, 0-0; 25. Paris, 0-2.
Class 3A
1. SA Cole, 3-0; 2. Dallas Madison, 3-4; 3. Peaster, 3-1; 4. Brock, 3-1; 5. Little River Academy, 1-3; 6. Tatum, 0-0; 7. Coldspring Oakhurst, 1-0; 8. Atlanta, 1-1; 9. Malakoff, 0-0; 10. Shallowater, 2-1; 11. CC London, 0-0; 12. Aransas Pass, 2-1; 13. Winnie East Chambers, 0-0; 14. Crockett, 0-0; 15. Mineola, 0-1; 16. Blanco, 0-0; 17. Grandview, 0-2; 18. Santa Rosa, 0-1; 19. Lorena, 5-0; 20. WF City View, 2-1; 21. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 3-0; 22. Jourdanton, 0-0; 23. Childress, 1-2; 24. Universal City Randolph, 0-1; 25. Franklin, 0-0.
Class 2A
1. Martins Mill, 5-0; 2. Clarendon, 1-1; 3. Grapeland, 3-0; 4. Lipan, 2-0; 5. Hearne, 0-0; 6. McLeod, 2-2; 7. New Deal, 1-0; 8. Tenaha, 0-0; 9. Bogata Rivercrest, 1-0; 10. Gary, 4-0; 11. San Saba, 0-0; 12. Garrison, 1-0; 13. Panhandle, 0-0; 14. Clarksville, 0-0; 15. Schulenburg, 1-0; 16. Cisco, 0-0; 17. Weimar, 2-0; 18. Port Aransas, 1-0; 19. La Rue La Poynor, 3-2; 20. Normangee, 0-0; 21. Santa Maria, 0-3; 22. Wink, 1-0; 23. Timpson, 0-0; 24. New Home, 2-1; 25. Poolville, 2-3.
Class 1A
1. Slidell, 3-1; 2. Nazareth, 2-1; 3. Calvert, 0-0; 4. Graford, 3-1; 5. Texline, 2-0; 6. Laneville, 0-2; 7. Gail Borden County, 0-0; 8. Westbrook, 0-0; 9. Saltillo, 1-2; 10. Neches, 0-2; 11. Tilden McMullen County, 5-0; 12. Electra, 1-0; 13. Paducah, 0-0; 14. Leggett, 1-3; 15. Jayton, 0-0; 16. Dodd City, 2-1; 17. Sterling City, 0-0; 18. Dime Box, 0-0; 19. Klondike, 0-0; 20. Lingleville, 1-1; 21. Rankin, 0-0; 22. Rocksprings, 2-2; 23. Eula, 2-4; 24. Eden, 0-0; 25. Springlake Earth, 0-0.
BOYS PRIVATE
TAPPS 6A/SPC
1. SA Antonian Prep, 7-0; 2. Plano John Paul II, 4-1; 3. Dallas St. Mark's, 0-0; 4. Arlington Oakridge, 5-0; 5. Houston Christian, 6-1; 6. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 3-2; 7. Addison Trinity Christian, 3-0; 8. Austin St. Dominic Savio, 5-0; 9. SA Christian, 3-0; 10. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 3-2.
TAPPS 5A
1. The Woodlands Christian, 4-1; 2. SA St. Mary's Hall, 4-0; 3. McKinney Christian, 5-0; 4. SA TMI Episcopal, 2-0; 5. Grapevine Faith Christian, 3-2; 6. FW Christian, 3-2; 7. Frisco Legacy Christian, 1-1; 8. Carrollton Prince of Peace, 1-0; 9. Houston Second Baptist, 2-2; 10. Laredo St. Augustine, 4-1.
TAPPS 4A
1. Houston Westbury, 3-1; 2. Arlington Grace Prep, 4-0; 3. St. Thomas Episcopal, 0-0; 4. Lubbock Trinity, 0-0; 5. Northland Christian, 4-0; 6. Colleyville Covenant, 0-0; 7. Schertz John Paul II, 0-2; 8. SA Lutheran, 3-0; 9. Houston Cypress Christian, 1-0; 10. Sugar Land Logos Prep, 1-1.
TAPPS 3A
1. Midland Classical, 3-1; 2. Denton Calvary, 4-0; 3. Dallas Yavneh, 0-0; 4. Huntsville Alpha Omega, 4-0; 5. Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills, 2-1; 6. Conroe Covenant, 2-0; 7. Bryan Brazos Christian, 0-0; 8. Waco Vanguard, 0-0; 9. North Dallas Adventist, 0-0; 10. Tomball Rosehill, 0-1.
TAPPS 2A
1. Galveston O'Connell, 1-0; 2. Marble Falls Faith, 0-0; 3. Lubbock All-Saints Episcopal, 0-0; 4. Longview Trinity, 0-0; 5. Victoria Faith, 0-0; 6. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 0-0; 7. Shiner St. Paul Catholic, 0-0; 8. Sherman Texoma, 1-0; 9. Austin Waldorf, 0-0; 10. Bryan Allen, 0-0.
TAPPS 1A
1. Houston Beren, 0-0; 2. Fredericksburg Heritage, 0-0; 3. Amarillo Holy Cross, 3-0; 4. Houston Southwest Christian, 0-0; 5. Waco Eagle Christian, 0-0; 6. San Angelo Cornerstone, 2-0; 7. WF Christ, 0-0; 8. Nacogdoches Regents, 0-0; 9. Spring Founders Christian, 0-3; 10. Desoto Canterbury Collegiate, 0-3.
GIRLS PUBLIC
Class 6A
1. Duncanville, 7-0; 2. Cypress Creek, 9-0; 3. Converse Judson, 5-0; 4. Arlington Martin, 5-0; 5. Plano, 5-0; 6. Cibolo Steele, 6-1; 7. Langham Creek, 5-1; 8. Humble Atascocita, 6-0; 9. DeSoto, 5-0; 10. South Grand Prairie, 5-1; 11. SA Northside Clark, 3-0; 12. Jersey Village, 7-0; 13. Alvin Shadow Creek, 5-2; 14. SA Reagan, 5-1; 15 Allen, 4-0; 16. Spring Westfield, 2-0; 17. Houston Heights, 4-1; 18. Denton Guyer, 5-3; 19. Harlingen, 5-1; 20. Tomball Memorial, 6-1; 21. Lewisville Hebron, 5-1; 22. Killeen Harker Heights, 2-2; 23. Humble Summer Creek, 3-2; 24. FW Boswell, 3-1; 25 Mesquite Horn, 6-1.
Class 5A
1. Amarillo, 1-0; 2. Cedar Park, 5-1; 3. College Station, 6-2; 4. Lubbock Cooper, 7-0; 5. SA Veterans Memorial, 5-2; 6. Mansfield Timberview, 5-2; 7. WF Rider, 5-1; 8. Beaumont United, 2-0; 9. Boerne Champion, 5-0; 10. Bryan Rudder, 3-0; 11. Georgetown, 6-1; 12. Leander Rouse, 6-1; 13. CC Veterans Memorial, 7-2; 14. Royse City, 6-2; 15. Fort Bend Hightower, 1-1; 16. Mansfield Legacy, 6-1; 17. Lake Dallas, 5-3; 18. Red Oak, 5-2; 19. Castroville Medina Valley, 6-2; 20. Humble Kingwood Park, 7-0; 21. Princeton, 7-0; 22. Grapevine, 5-1; 23. McKinney North, 4-1; 24. Brownsville Veterans, 2-1; 25. Midlothian, 3-2.
Class 4A
1. Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson, 6-0; 2. Canyon, 4-1; 3. Fredericksburg, 5-1; 4. Brownsboro, 6-0; 5. Hereford, 2-0; 6. Boerne, 6-0; 7. Glen Rose, 7-0; 8. Lumberton, 8-1; 9. Decatur, 4-1; 10. Sunnyvale, 6-1; 11. Stephenville, 4-0; 12. Burnet, 7-0; 13. Sinton, 7-0; 14. Bullard, 6-0; 15. Melissa, 6-2; 16. Dallas Pinkston, 4-2; 17. Levelland, 2-0; 18. La Vernia, 6-1; 19. Somerset, 6-1; 20. Argyle, 3-4; 21. Navasota, 2-1; 22. Taylor, 8-1; 23. Krum, 4-3; 24. Devine, 5-1; 25. Gilmer, 6-0.
Class 3A
1. Shallowater, 5-0; 2. Fairfield, 3-0; 3. Winnsboro, 5-1; 4. Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, 6-0; 5. Poth, 0-0; 6. Idalou, 6-1; 7. Canadian, 7-1; 8. Tuscola Jim Ned, 4-1; 9. Wall, 5-0; 10. Ponder, 5-2; 11. Hitchcock, 2-1; 12. Lexington, 3-0; 13. Boling, 8-0; 14. Gunter, 5-2; 15. Edgewood, 5-2; 16. Franklin, 5-1; 17. Bishop, 6-0; 18. Palacios, 4-0; 19. Brownfield, 3-1; 20. Woodville, 5-3; 21. Brock, 2-2; 22. Pottsboro, 4-1; 23. Huntington, 3-1; 24. Kountze, 2-1; 25. Odem, 4-3.
Class 2A
1. Muenster, 6-0; 2. Lipan, 4-1; 3. Panhandle, 7-0; 4. Mason, 3-1; 5. San Saba, 5-0; 6. Martins Mill, 6-1; 7. Gruver, 1-1; 8. Wellington, 2-1; 9. Timpson, 5-0; 10. Douglass, 6-0; 11. Cisco, 4-0; 12. Tenaha, 4-0; 13. La Rue La Poynor, 3-0; 14. Poolville, 4-0; 15. Thorndale, 4-1; 16. New Home, 3-3; 17. Bland, 2-0; 18. Ivanhoe Rayburn, 5-0; 19. Yorktown, 4-0; 20. Alvord, 6-2; 21. Haskell, 3-0; 22. Ropesville, 5-1; 23. Gladewater Union Grove, 5-0; 24. Harper, 4-0; 25. Weimar, 2-0.
Class 1A
1. Nazareth, 3-2; 2. Veribest, 3-0; 3. Dodd City, 4-0; 4. Saltillo, 2-1; 5. Ackerly Sands, 4-1; 6. Hermleigh, 3-1; 7. Chireno, 4-3; 8. Rocksprings, 5-2; 9. Huckabay, 4-2; 10. Rankin, 6-0; 11. Eula, 3-3; 12. Whiteface, 4-1; 13. Gail Borden County, 3-1; 14. Munday, 5-0; 15. Westbrook, 5-1; 16. Brookesmith, 1-0; 17. Milford, 3-0; 18. Tilden McMullen County, 5-0; 19. Iredell, 5-0; 20. Lorenzo, 2-0; 21. Moulton, 1-1; 22. May, 5-1; 23. Abbott, 2-1; 24. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 3-0; 25. Blackwell, 2-1.
GIRLS PRIVATE
TAPPS 6A/SPC
1. Houston The Village, 3-0; 2. Dallas Bishop Lynch, 4-0; 3. SA Antonian Prep, 5-0; 4. Houston Christian, 4-0; 5. Houston St. Agnes, 3-1; 6. Plano Prestonwood Christian, 2-1; 7. John Cooper, 3-1; 8. Argyle Liberty Christian, 1-0; 9. Tomball Concordia Lutheran, 3-1; 10. Houston St. Pius X, 1-2.
TAPPS 5A
1. FW Southwest Christian, 6-0; 2. Mesquite Dallas Christian, 1-1; 3. SA Christian, 2-0; 4. Austin St. Michael's, 1-0; 5. CC Incarnate Word, 0-0; 6. Houston Lutheran South, 0-1; 7. CC John Paul II, 1-1; 8. Austin Hyde Park, 3-0; 9. Victoria St. Joseph, 0-1; 10. Houston Second Baptist, 0-3.
TAPPS 4A
1. Lubbock Trinity Christian; 2. Lubbock Christian; 3. The Woodlands Legacy Prep; 4. Austin Texas School for the Deaf; 5. Arlington Pantego Christian; 6. Dallas Shelton; 7. Houston Cypress Christian; 8. Tyler All Saints; 9. League City Bay Area Christian; 10. Colleyville Covenant Christian.
TAPPS 3A
1. Beaumont Legacy; 2. Midland Classical; 3. Houston Lutheran North; 4. Round Rock Christian; 5. Tomball Rosehill Christian; 6. Hallettsville Sacred Heart; 7. Waco Live Oak; 8. Dallas Lutheran; 9. Waco Reicher; 10. Temple CTCS.
TAPPS 2A
1. Lubbock Southcrest; 2. Austin Waldorf; 3. Marble Falls Faith; 4. Victoria Faith; 5. Sherman Texoma Christian, 3-0; 6. Shiner St Paul, 1-3; 7. Dallas First Baptist, 2-0; 8. Muenster Sacred Heart, 0-1; 9. Weatherford Christian, 2-0; 10. Bryan Allen.
TAPPS 1A
1. Universal City First Baptist; 2. San Angelo Cornerstone; 3. Kingwood Covenant Prep; 4. Waxahachie Prep, 1-0; 5. Athens Christian Prep, 0-4; 6. Fredricksburg Heritage; 7. Conroe Calvary Baptist; 8. Longview Christian Heritage, 0-1; 9. Irving Faustina; 10. Nacogdoches Regents.
