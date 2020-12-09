Fair skies continue across the Hill Country as very dry air remains in place across Texas.
Clear skies remain in the forecast overnight as low temperatures drop to between 35 and 40 degrees most areas.
Winds continue out of the southwest at less than 10 mph overnight.
Abundant sunshine returns Thursday, but high clouds may spread across the region late in the day.
It remains dry with highs in the middle to upper 70's.
South winds become gusty at 10 to 20 mph during the midday hours and will continue through sunset.
Humidity levels improve Thursday night and it will be warmer with increasing clouds and a slight chance of light showers late.
Lows remain in the middle to upper 50's.
South winds continue at 10 to 15 mph tapering off towards sunrise.
Clouds start the day off Friday followed by partly sunny skies and a few showers and isolated thunderstorms possible.
Highs remain in the lower to middle 70's with winds becoming west at 5 to 15 mph.
A cold front should drop temperatures Friday night and cool temperatures are in the forecast this weekend.
