The National Weather Service in San Antonio has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Kerr County until 10 p.m. Friday.
There is already a strong line of storms moving east and are expected to hit western Kerr County around 10 p.m. The weather service says that Rocksprings and other communities could be hit by damaging winds, with gusts up to 60 MPH, nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.
The weather service says: "Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways."
