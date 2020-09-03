When it comes to hurricane damage, crews from the Kerrville Public Utilities Board are well acquainted with one East Texas community in particular — Kirbyville.
For the third time in 15 years, KPUB crews are stationed in Kirbyville, just north of Beaumont and just west of the Louisiana state line, to help repair the damage from a hurricane. In 2005 it was Rita, in 2008 it was Ike and just last month it was Laura’s turn to wreak havoc across East Texas and Louisiana.
“It just had spots that were hit worse than others,” said David Burley, one of six KPUB employees helping restore power to the community, which caught the western edge of the huge storm. “For all practical purposes, I guess (Kirbyville) was pretty lucky this time.”
Burley is joined by colleagues Justin Martinez, Josh Whitworth, Nathan Weyel, Trey Owen and Tyrel Triesch.
Hurricane Laura roared ashore on Thursday as a Category 4 hurricane just south of Lake Charles near Cameron, Louisiana, packing 150-mph winds and a storm surge as high as 15 feet in some areas. State officials have called it the most powerful storm ever to hit Louisiana.
“We have tens of thousands of our fellow Louisianans whose homes and businesses have been damaged or destroyed, their livelihoods have been impacted, and it's a very, very tough situation,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
Nineteen deaths in Louisiana and Texas have been attributed to the storm.
Damage assessments were only beginning, but projections from two Boston-based disaster modeling firms — Karen Clark & Co. and AIR Worldwide — indicated insured losses to U.S. properties from Laura could reach $8 billion to $9 billion.
It is not unusual for KPUB to provide crews in a time of crisis and the utility has done it numerous times in the past. However, this past May, KPUB found itself in the position of having to ask for help itself when a series of storms pummeled the region after Memorial Day Weekend.
KPUB CEO Mike Wittler said the May storms were so powerful that more than $500,000 worth of power poles were destroyed, along with other electrical equipment.
“It was very important that we got help when we had our storm,” Burley said of the storm damage in Kerrville from May. ``We were much thankful for that.”
For lineman such as Burley, the work being done in Kirbyville is a reminder of how important a utility is to a community. This is his fourth time working on a hurricane and like the times before he’s been greeted warmly by those in Kirbyville.
“You know we’re just trying to do our best to pay other people back now,” Burley said. (Kirbyville residents) are very thankful. They’ve been offering us cold drinks. It’s been real nice to be over here.”
Back in Kerrville, Larry Lee, KPUB’s general foreman, is no stranger to helping restore power after a hurricane, but he said this spring and summer has certainly presented its challenges for the utility.
“I’ve been doing this in Kerrville since 1984 and to me this is the worst I can remember,” Lee said. “We’ve had a couple of others that were pretty bad. This was the first one where we had to call in this amount of people.”
Despite the hardships and challenges that the electrical work can present, Lee said that he loves his job, which is echoed by Burley.
“Man, I wouldn’t be out here if I didn’t love my job,” said Burley, who is expected to return home with his crew this weekend.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
