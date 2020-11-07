When Ingram Tom Moore High School Principal Justin Crittenden looks at the girls volleyball team he’s struck by a unique balance of a trio of seniors and a coach who are all intent on the same goal — winning state.
Whether the undefeated and 3A state No. 1-ranked Warriors get there is still to be determined, but if one thing is clear, and Crittenden is the first to admit this, it’s that Ingram is formidable because of coach Tony Vela Jr.
“He takes care of business in the classroom and he takes care of business on the court,” said Crittenden, whose daughter, Anna, is one of the Warriors three standout seniors.
For Vela, volleyball is a passion and has been since he was in high school at Tivy. While there are limited opportunities for boys and men to play the game in Texas, the girls game is one of the best in the nation and Ingram is proving that with a large-school presence packed away in small-school Ingram.
Vela’s team takes on Columbus today in the regional quarterfinals and the winner will face Goliad in the regional semifinals next week. Columbus comes in the match with victories against Natalia and a hard-fought win against San Antonio Randolph.
Today’s match is set for 1:30 p.m. at Johnson High School in Buda. If there’s one advantage for the Warriors is that they defeated Halletsville on Tuesday night in three sets, and Halletsville defeated Columbus in district play last month.
However, Vela has already figured out that he’s in no position to take Columbus lightly.
“They’re very big and very athletic,” Vela said. “Columbus was in the 4A for a long time and they were elite.”
Vela’s cautious but he’s also seen his team thrive in the playoffs, especially with seniors leading the way Anna Crittenden, Makenna Gelsone and Karlie Bonam. The Warriors also feature plenty of talented younger players in Emmah Schmidt, Madison McLintock, Rylan Wilt and Macie Neutze.
When Justin Crittenden was looking to hire a new volleyball coach three years ago, he immediately set his sights on Vela. For Vela volleyball is something that he has been committed to since he graduated from Tivy in 2003. He owns part of Next Level Volleyball in Fredericksburg and he’s formerly been an assistant coach at Schreiner University.
“We had our eye on him,” Justin Crittenden said. “We knew that he had organizational skills because he owned a select club.”
Vela, who teaches math and language skills to English learners at both Ingram Middle School and Tom Moore, was ready to make the move as a high school coach, and he jumped at the offer to build his own culture with the Warriors.
“The opportunity presented itself,” Vela said. “I thought it was a great opportunity. It’s obviously worked out.”
With the foundation of Crittenden, Gelsone and Bonam, the Warriors have run off 28 consecutive victories in a season that in some ways has been cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. In a normal season, the Warriors would have played in nearly twice that number of matches because of tournaments, but not in 2020.
The Warriors haven’t escaped 2020 without drama. They’ve faced difficult matches against Blanco — both matches requiring dramatic fifth-set rallies — and one against Wimberley. The Warriors have also battled injuries that sidelined Schmidt, and outside hitter, and Wilt, a setter. Now, the Warriors are fully healed and ready for a run at state, except no one talks about that.
“We want to see the next match,” Vela said of his goal setting. “From that match, we’re playing to get to the next match.”
So, in short he’s playing it one game at a time, but Vela is also playing the long tail of this game.
While he loses his seniors, who have been decidedly unimpressed with the program’s No. 1 ranking, Vela has full control of Ingram’s volleyball program from grade seven through the varsity. With his club program, many of Ingram’s future players are now playing indoor volleyball year round, and are now getting a full taste of sand volleyball — a pivotal conditioning tool.
“The way you really establish culture is you want to reload every year,” Vela said. We want to be able to go next year. We have a core group of seniors but we also have younger players who are going to be able to step in.”
In the end, Vela is also having fun with a team that still has unfinished goals.
“We have our goals, we don’t talk about them,” Vela said. “We didn’t talk about the state, we talked about the first round. If we cross that bridge we’re going to talk about.”
