Trips to the grocery stores these days is daunting — if not a little depressing.
Then there are those who have suddenly lost jobs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and they’re now faced with trying to feed themselves or their family. For senior citizens, navigating the crowds and the empty shelves at the grocery store can also be challenging.
Across Kerrville food banks are seeing a surge and they’re meeting the need.
While four of the big Kerrville food banks are supported by the San Antonio Food Bank, they’re in need of support and the city of Kerrville is trying to help. On Monday, the city will open a hotline that people can call to find out about food services or how to donate. That number is 830-258-1234.
“It is important to note that this food is available for anyone,” Kerrville City Councilwoman Judy Eychner said. “This is not restricted to the city but includes the county also. It is important also to note that because Kerrville is such a hub to the surrounding area, they are getting people from Junction, Bandera, Harper, Comfort, Center Point. They do ask for some information like your name, phone number and reason for coming but there are no questions asked about citizenship, etc.”
Eychner said the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country is managing a fund that allows community members to make cash donations that can be dispersed to the four groups, which all work with the food bank of San Antonio.
The four groups that distribute food through drive-through services are:
Mustard Seed Ministries, 610 Methodist Encampment Road, distributes food 1-3 p.m. on Mondays.
Christian Assistance Ministry, 521 Barnett St, 2-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
St. Vincent de Paul, 1145 Broadway, distributes food from 2-4 p.m. on Monday, 7-9 p.m. on Wednesday and 9-11 a.m. on Saturday.
Doyle School Community Center, 110 W Barnett St., distributes food from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.
During Friday’s special city council meeting both Eychner and Sigerman said they have seen this first hand through their volunteer efforts, and urged people to help those who need it most.
The need is particularly felt now because the food banks are facing an inability to buy certain items, said Connie Pop, who works with Kerrville’s Christian Assistance Ministry.
“Some items we don’t have because we’re just not able to buy it,” said Pop, who was manning the drive-thru pickup on Friday.
For most of these organizations, they provide services beyond food banks, but much of that has been put on hold thanks to social distancing requirements. However, that doesn't mean they can’t be without empathy and compassion.
“These are our friends and neighbors,” said Beth Palmer, who works with Mustard Seed Ministries, which is part of the Light of the Hill Ministry at Mount Wesley and the First United Methodist Church of Kerrville. “We’re having conversations with people, from a safe distance, and asking them how they are doing.”
In the case of Mustard Seed, Palmer said they work to provide other essentials if asked, including connect those driving up with key resources for assistance.
Palmer said many of those seeking help are elderly, but there are increasingly those who have lost their jobs.
“I think for our older folks they’re very afraid to go out,” Palmer said. “This gives them a safe place to go out. We’re doing everything we can to let them know that we care about them. We want them to be seen and heard. We’re all in this together. We want to do all that we can to help.”
